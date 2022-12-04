Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault
Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer
UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand
Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
'If I committed suicide, it's not real': Elon Musk reassures the public he's not suicidal for a second time this year
A question about his mental state led Musk to inform 100,000 listeners that any news of his suicide would be "not real."
NME
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
Adam Sandler says Brendan Fraser ‘made us feel bad about ourselves’ in George of the Jungle
Adam Sandler has claimed that Brendan Fraser’s award-nominated role in George of the Jungle made Sandler “feel bad about” himself.Fraser, who appeared alongside Sandler and Steve Buscemi in the 1994 musical comedy Airheads, played the titular character of George in the 1997 family comedy. Sitting down together in conversation for Variety Studio’s newest episode of Actors on Actors, Sandler recalled the American-Canadian star leaving Airheads and going on to get “very jacked for George of the Jungle”.“I was disappointed how good you looked in that. You weren’t supposed to do that to us,” the Hustle actor joked. “You were...
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Tells Tatti Nobody Likes Her, Young Bae Tosses Her Drink On Vanity
Ceaser hit Tatti with some bad news. The post ‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Tells Tatti Nobody Likes Her, Young Bae Tosses Her Drink On Vanity appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
This Couple Went Viral For Having A Ramen Bar At Their Wedding, And I'm Adding This To My Imaginary Wedding Plans
"Ramen soup when you're tipsy just hits different."
Mark Hoppus and Wife Skye Everly Celebrate 22nd Anniversary with Wedding Throwbacks: 'Love You Babe'
Fellow Blink-182 wife Kourtney Kardashian was one of many to share love with the happy couple as they celebrated 22 years of marriage Mark Hoppus is celebrating all the small things after 22 years of marriage. The Blink-182 bassist, 50, marked his anniversary with wife Skye Everly on Saturday by sharing some black-and-white throwback photos from their Dec. 2000 wedding day, as well as a polaroid of the bride in her dress. "22," he captioned the post, to which Everly, 50, commented: "Love you babe." Their 20-year-old son, Jack...
The Daily South
Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album
After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
Rising Pop Singer Corook Questions the Existence of 'True Love' on New Single 'Realistic'
"'Realistic' is a love song about questioning my place in 'true love,' as I haven't seen it myself," Corook tells PEOPLE alongside the exclusive premiere of the song's music video Corook isn't quite sure what the meaning of "true love" is. The rising pop singer-songwriter, 27, ponders the idea on her latest single, the soft and vulnerable "Realistic." On Tuesday, she released the song's DIY music video, featuring stop-motion clips of colorful artwork and shots of Corook strolling around picturesque locations, and PEOPLE has the clip's exclusive premiere. "'Realistic' is a love song...
Creepy behavior or pop performance? 1975’s Matty Healy reignites debate about onstage kissing
The singer has been putting on wild performances – including kissing fans after asking for permission
EW.com
Drew Barrymore wanted to reunite with Adam Sandler for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are due for another cinematic pairing, and the former has an idea we're already dying to see. Three words: Planes, Trains ... (okay, four) and Automobiles. In the latest Drewber segment (see above) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and occasional movie star takes...
Danny Bonaduce’s Wife, Amy, Shares Hilarious ‘Partridge Family’ Meme Featuring Danny Partridge
While we all know that it is the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas also allows some fun with Danny Bonaduce and classic TV. Bonaduce, in case you don’t know, played the precocious Danny Partridge on the 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family. The show featured a family that would perform their musical act at different locations. It was pretty cool for the time in which it came out on ABC.
Comments / 0