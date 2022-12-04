Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum

"Time Magazine has selected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as its 2022 Person of the Year. Ukraine's elected leader has been at the forefront of the ongoing conflict with Russia and has famously remained in the city of Kyiv amid ongoing attacks by Russian forces. His leadership and heroism had been acknowledged globally since the start of the war, so perhaps being honored by the magazine is not all that surprising."Whether one looks at this story of Ukraine with a sense of hope or a sense of fear, and the story is, of course, not written yet," Edward Felsenthal, Editor-in-chief at Time,...

