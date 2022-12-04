Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum

Read full article on original website
Related
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
NBC New York
China's Xi to Visit Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Seeks to Expand International Reach
Xi's followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and will be attended by other Arab heads of state.e China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. The visit, which will span three days, followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
NBC New York
Russian Oil Cap Will Work, EU Ministers Insist, Despite Kremlin Opposition and Broad Skepticism
The EU, alongside the G-7 and Australia, agreed on Friday to limit the purchases of Russian oil to $60 a barrel as part of a concerted effort to curtail Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine. However, Russia has already said it will not sell oil to nations complying...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Named Time Person of the Year
"Time Magazine has selected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as its 2022 Person of the Year. Ukraine's elected leader has been at the forefront of the ongoing conflict with Russia and has famously remained in the city of Kyiv amid ongoing attacks by Russian forces. His leadership and heroism had been acknowledged globally since the start of the war, so perhaps being honored by the magazine is not all that surprising."Whether one looks at this story of Ukraine with a sense of hope or a sense of fear, and the story is, of course, not written yet," Edward Felsenthal, Editor-in-chief at Time,...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
NBC New York
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton Says He Is Considering 2024 Presidential Bid
John Bolton, the onetime national security advisor to former President Donald Trump, said he is "absolutely" considering launching a 2024 presidential bid. Bolton called it "un-American" for Trump to "challenge the Constitution" when he suggested it could be terminated in order to put him back in the White House. Bolton,...
‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NBC New York
Live Updates: Major Russian Bank Faces ‘Unprecedented' Cyber Attack; Russian Airfield Hit in Suspected Drone Strike
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine faced continuing missile attacks on Tuesday morning, a day after it faced a heavy barrage of missiles from Russia. The city of Zaporizhzhia in the south is experiencing a particularly intense...
NBC New York
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
Army is only service branch booting troops over COVID vaccine mandate in full force
While the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have paused separating troops for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Army has continued to kick out soldiers who don't comply.
NBC New York
TSMC to Up Arizona Investment to $40 Billion With Second Semiconductor Chip Plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
NBC New York
In the U.S., You Can Legally ‘Be Fired for Any Reason Or No Reason at All'—Here's Why
Tech companies have been making headlines lately for laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Twitter was the first, cutting hundreds of staff members overnight on November 3, and Meta followed suit, announcing it would cut more than 11,000. At the end of November, DoorDash announced it would lay off 1,250.
NBC New York
Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices
EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
NBC New York
Hong Kong Stocks Inch Higher Ahead of China's Covid Presser
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday after major U.S. indexes fell more than 1% each overnight as recession concerns weigh on markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.86% and the Hang Seng Tech index gained 2.6% ahead of...
NBC New York
Omicron Boosters Are Weaker Against BQ.1.1 Subvariant That Is Rising in U.S., Study Finds
Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a study published in Nature Medicine, found the booster shots performed well against the BA.5 subvariant they were designed to target. But the boosters did not trigger a robust antibody response when faced with BQ.1.1, the scientists found. Omicron BQ.1.1 appears...
Comments / 0