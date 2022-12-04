Man fatally shot inside Spring Street Tavern in northeast Minneapolis

Man fatally shot inside northeast Minneapolis bar 00:58

MINNEAPOLIS – A deadly shooting inside a popular neighborhood bar in northeast Minneapolis has left many people shaken, as they try to process the events of Saturday night.

It happened inside Spring Street Tavern at about 11:30 p.m.

"When something like this happens, it's a really scary experience, even if it's an isolated thing," said neighbor Sarah Scott.

A sign on the door, next to one indicating guns are banned on the premise, announced Spring Street Tavern's closure Sunday. Police said the violence began when two men, who knew each other, started fighting. That's when police say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other. Witnesses helped detain the suspected shooter until authorities arrived.

"I hope we are able to move past it, but also recognize there's bigger issues at hand when these kinds of conflicts happen and it results in this type of violence," Scott said. "I think there's something deeper and systemic going on."

Scott lives a few blocks away and said the bar is a neighborhood favorite.

"The bartenders are fantastic people, too, so they've kind of cultivated a sense of community there," Scott said.

Peggy Dunnette, who has owned Spring Street for the past 17 years, told WCCO she was not familiar with the two men. The establishment has many regular customers and longtime bartenders, she said.

"We just have tried so hard to build a place of tolerance and love. I wouldn't own the place if it weren't," Dunnette said.

CBS



While no staff or customers were physically hurt, she said many are traumatized.

"Some of the people who love us the most were there, and those people today are really having a hard time with this, and I'm really sorry to them for what they had to go through," she said.

She hopes people will come back to the place many call their "family."

"It's truly not who we are," Dunnette said.

The suspected shooter was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the fight.

Spring Street Tavern will reopen Monday. Dunnette says she hopes it can be a space for people to come together to support each other.

This marks the 75th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.