Elkhart, IN

Extravagant holiday display wows passersby in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Some people are reluctant to put up a bunch of holiday decorations. One couple in Elkhart County does not fit into that category. Plenty of people get into the holiday decorating spirit. And some people REALLY get into the holiday decorating spirit. “Go big...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Mishawaka Food Pantry temporarily closes some services

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A local food pantry is making some temporary changes due to a staffing shortage. The Mishawaka Food Pantry is still giving out food, but the inside of the facility that usually allows showers and has clothes is closed for now. That part is expected to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Ironwood and Douglas reopens

Some great news for those driving north of South Bend. Ironwood Road is now open through the Douglas Road intersection. That part has been closed since mid-April as crews work to expand Douglas Road. The top layer of asphalt is not yet in place, so watch for some restrictions through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
John Glenn School Corporation votes to annex Greene Township

WALKERTON, Ind. (WSBT) — The John Glenn School Corporation has voted 7 to 0 to grow their school district and annex Greene Township. The first step in the process happened last night, when South Bend board members voted to part from the township. And that narrowly passed last night with a 4 to 3 vote.
SOUTH BEND, IN
SBCSC votes for disannexation of Greene Township

Just hours ago: the first steps of many were taken to remove Greene Township from the South Bend Community School Corporation. South Bend board members voted tonight to pass the disannexation. This change has been talked about for nearly 40 years. By community members, board members, and lawmakers. The township...
SOUTH BEND, IN
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Cleanup to begin at former Drewrys Brewery in South Bend

A controversial and contaminated old South Bend factory is getting cleaned-up. The EPA is getting involved at the former Drewrys Brewery. For years, the city has cited the former owner for not taking care of the property and owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes. In May, that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Police: Estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles recovered

In an investigation that spanned months the Michigan State Police say they recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles. A single property was searched in 10000 block of Welburn Rd, Newberg Twp, Cass County and two properties were searched in the 51000 block of Lang Rd, Park Twp, St. Joseph County.
Operation Education: Empowerment Zone Offers Free Pre-K

This is the second year for pre-school in South Bend's Empowerment Zone schools. Research has shown children who attend early childhood education programs perform better in the first years of elementary school. Empowerment Zone leaders say it could help the kids and the community in the long run. Four-year-old Dijona...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Local robotics center holds open house to encourage kids to enter STEM careers

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's E3 Robotics Center is encouraging students to learn more about the various STEM fields. The company held an open house Sunday that featured various competitions between robotics teams in a friendly environment. Each challenge was dedicated to studying critical thinking processes and encourage problem...
ELKHART, IN
Early morning police chase ends peacefully

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An early morning police chase that started in South Bend ended peacefully. It started at 3:46 a.m. Monday at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue. The chase lasted nearly 30 minutes, but ended less than a half mile away at the Burger King located in Town and Country.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend man pleads guilty to 2019 murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend man will spend the next 55 years in prison. 49-year-old Jamie Garner filed a plea deal admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn North of Roseland. He killed her in the early morning of September 15, 2019, after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame CB Morrison a freshman All-American

NOTRE DAME — After a breakout debut season with the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison has been named a freshman All-American by College Football News. Morrison started eight games for Notre Dame this season at cornerback and led the team with five interceptions. In fact, he's currently...
SOUTH BEND, IN

