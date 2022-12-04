Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Extravagant holiday display wows passersby in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Some people are reluctant to put up a bunch of holiday decorations. One couple in Elkhart County does not fit into that category. Plenty of people get into the holiday decorating spirit. And some people REALLY get into the holiday decorating spirit. “Go big...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Food Pantry temporarily closes some services
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A local food pantry is making some temporary changes due to a staffing shortage. The Mishawaka Food Pantry is still giving out food, but the inside of the facility that usually allows showers and has clothes is closed for now. That part is expected to...
22 WSBT
Ironwood and Douglas reopens
Some great news for those driving north of South Bend. Ironwood Road is now open through the Douglas Road intersection. That part has been closed since mid-April as crews work to expand Douglas Road. The top layer of asphalt is not yet in place, so watch for some restrictions through...
22 WSBT
John Glenn School Corporation votes to annex Greene Township
WALKERTON, Ind. (WSBT) — The John Glenn School Corporation has voted 7 to 0 to grow their school district and annex Greene Township. The first step in the process happened last night, when South Bend board members voted to part from the township. And that narrowly passed last night with a 4 to 3 vote.
22 WSBT
SBCSC votes for disannexation of Greene Township
Just hours ago: the first steps of many were taken to remove Greene Township from the South Bend Community School Corporation. South Bend board members voted tonight to pass the disannexation. This change has been talked about for nearly 40 years. By community members, board members, and lawmakers. The township...
22 WSBT
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
22 WSBT
Cleanup to begin at former Drewrys Brewery in South Bend
A controversial and contaminated old South Bend factory is getting cleaned-up. The EPA is getting involved at the former Drewrys Brewery. For years, the city has cited the former owner for not taking care of the property and owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes. In May, that...
22 WSBT
Police: Estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles recovered
In an investigation that spanned months the Michigan State Police say they recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles. A single property was searched in 10000 block of Welburn Rd, Newberg Twp, Cass County and two properties were searched in the 51000 block of Lang Rd, Park Twp, St. Joseph County.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Empowerment Zone Offers Free Pre-K
This is the second year for pre-school in South Bend's Empowerment Zone schools. Research has shown children who attend early childhood education programs perform better in the first years of elementary school. Empowerment Zone leaders say it could help the kids and the community in the long run. Four-year-old Dijona...
22 WSBT
Local robotics center holds open house to encourage kids to enter STEM careers
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's E3 Robotics Center is encouraging students to learn more about the various STEM fields. The company held an open house Sunday that featured various competitions between robotics teams in a friendly environment. Each challenge was dedicated to studying critical thinking processes and encourage problem...
22 WSBT
Two people in hospital, apartment total loss after Monday morning fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A fire at an Elkhart apartment complex has destroyed one unit and sent two people to the hospital. Just before noon on Monday, the Elkhart Fire Department was sent to the Washington Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue. When crews arrived, they...
22 WSBT
Early morning police chase ends peacefully
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An early morning police chase that started in South Bend ended peacefully. It started at 3:46 a.m. Monday at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue. The chase lasted nearly 30 minutes, but ended less than a half mile away at the Burger King located in Town and Country.
22 WSBT
"Caring Santa": Children with special needs meet Santa in sensory-sensitive environment
The University Park Mall partnered with Lighthouse Autism Center, Camp Millhouse and Autism Speaks to host "Caring Santa" Sunday - a chance for children with special needs to meet Santa in a controlled environment. While the sights and sounds fill some with holiday cheer, those same sensations can be bothersome...
22 WSBT
South Bend man pleads guilty to 2019 murder
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend man will spend the next 55 years in prison. 49-year-old Jamie Garner filed a plea deal admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn North of Roseland. He killed her in the early morning of September 15, 2019, after...
22 WSBT
Judge accepts plea agreement for woman accused of barn arsons after previous denial
A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This comes after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas last...
22 WSBT
No. 21 Notre Dame to meet No. 19 South Carolina in Gator Bowl, Irish QB spot open
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The 21st-ranked Irish will head to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and take on No. 19 South Carolina on December 30th. The Irish finished the year 8-4, with two wins over top 10 teams, similar to the Gamecocks (8-4) who also beat Clemson. Marcus Freeman...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame CB Morrison a freshman All-American
NOTRE DAME — After a breakout debut season with the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison has been named a freshman All-American by College Football News. Morrison started eight games for Notre Dame this season at cornerback and led the team with five interceptions. In fact, he's currently...
Comments / 0