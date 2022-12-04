Read full article on original website
Weather Now Extra: What's graupel?
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have woken up Tuesday to what looked like small hail on your lawn. Meteorologist Caitlin Harvey explains what it is and how it forms in our Weather Now Extra in the video above.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast

A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. An icy mix may impact the morning drive, changing to rain in the afternoon. Some Omaha officials support raising penalties for drug dealers. Nebraska 1 of 33 states and territories to receive money from JUUL settlement.
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great Wednesday, wintry weather returns Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.
Breezy and cooler Monday
Several organizations came together for a toy drive in north Omaha. A second Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon.
Omaha Forecasters Track Next Storm System
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service in Valley says the next storm system moving toward the Midlands and the Omaha/Council Bluffs area could produce wintry weather in eastern Nebraska into western Iowa on Thursday. This could bring some freezing rain Thursday morning with a changeover to rain and...
Mild start this week, wintry mix Thursday
Mild start this week, wintry mix Thursday

Rain changing to snow by the evening may bring impacts to the evening drive. Remembering the victims of a mass shooting 15 years later. Proposed changes for OPS buses.
Omaha support for tougher drug overdose penalties
Omaha support for tougher drug overdose penalties

Nebraska 1 of 33 states and territories to receive money from JUUL settlement.
Ninja Warrior in Omaha
Average warmth to start the week but we are track snow chances to end it.
Bellevue police and fire host Holiday Heroes
Bellevue police and fire host Holiday Heroes

Proposed bus changes would change the eligibility of student riders. Remembering victims of Omaha mass shooting 15 years later.
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
Why Omaha is getting more dense and how neighbors fight back
City leaders believe as the city grows the solution is to build up on the land the city does have, but neighbors don't always want new development.
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man sought by local authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to 6 News that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. News media in Belize...
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for placing explosive devices around Omaha home
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is sentenced after allegedly placing explosives around an Omaha home earlier this year. Ricky Wynn, 61, of Council Bluffs was sentenced Dec. 2 in federal court in Omaha to 2 years in prison for transporting explosive materials with intent to injure.
Omaha City Council members to vote next week on Streetcar funding
Omaha City Council members to vote next week on Streetcar funding

Some Omaha officials support raising penalties for drug dealers. Nebraska 1 of 33 states and territories to receive money from JUUL settlement.
Omaha dog breeder warns potential buyers of recent scams
A dog breeder in Omaha is warning families to watch out for red flags this holiday when it comes to buying a pet off the internet. The owner of Midwest Puppy tells KETV there were over a dozen people impacted by a recent scam that involved their legitimate business address. It all started with the calls.
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
OPS working to address safety concerns in Omaha schools
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is working to help students who have made big mistakes — like bringing a gun to school — find their way back to a better path forward. Opinions vary greatly on how to achieve safety in our schools. OPS has dealt...
‘Velociplower’ and ‘Snowbi-Wan Kenobi’ visit winners of Nebraska snowplow naming contest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snowplows named Velociplower and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi visited the winners of a naming contest at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says it received nearly 700 submissions for a contest to decide the names of snowplows. There were 16 winners across the state....
UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
