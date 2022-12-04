ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night.

According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."

"Despite all life-saving efforts, the injured male died at the scene," MPD said.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was held by witnesses at scene until police arrived. He was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare to treat injuries he sustained before officers arrived and will be booked into jail once he's released.

The killing marks the 75th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

Oh my! Violence in Minneapolis! Thank your Minneapolis Democrat party for defunding police , soft sentencing, soft sentences , and illegals !

Bobby Gorden aka Redneck Billy Bob
3d ago

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.. bye-bye, dude. enjoy your taxpayer paid 40-year vacation

missline
2d ago

What the hell? I shouting in Mpls? How is that possible? I thought it was so safe there! (Sarcastic- obviously)

