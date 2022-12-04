Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
What Does the G7 Price Cap on Russian Oil Mean For You?
The members of the G7 as well as Australia -- collectively known as the "Price Cap Coalition" -- recently announced a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil and petroleum products to be...
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russian oil is still flowing in huge volumes even as EU sanctions and a price cap are less than a week away.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down how European governments haven't yet agreed to a price cap on Russian crude, and where Russia stands now.
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
Russian economy has overcome short-term slump caused by mobilisation - central bank
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia's economy has overcome the short-term slump caused by President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation order, but the disinflationary impact it had in reducing consumer demand has practically disappeared, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
WDIO-TV
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas
Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy.
Oil Slumps Amid China Covid Crisis; Gas Prices Could Hit $2.99 By Christmas
Global oil prices slumped to the lowest levels in nearly a year Monday as investors bet on an extended pullback in demand from China as its anti-Covid protests continue to disrupt manufacturing and supply chains. Weekend protests in China, which continue to grip the nation as it struggles to contain...
