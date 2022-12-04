ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
WDIO-TV

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy