Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
8 cups of water a day could be too much

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Advice to drink eight cups of water a day is wrong. New research in the journal Science says that for most healthy adults, eight cups are more than you need. The guidance dates back to 1945 and actually said we were all supposed to consume 64 ounces of water a day from many sources - could be juice, could be soup - but it's often misinterpreted as eight cups of water. Researchers say if you still want to drink eight cups, go for it. Just stay near a bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
How the Fantastic Four took Double Dutch to new heights

Dutch settlers may have brought Double Dutch to America, but it was Black girls who put it on the map, says Lauren Walker, president of the National Double Dutch League. "Double Dutch is Black girl magic. It came from a union of young girls in their community getting together to socialize, and to engage in each other's dreams and ambitions."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

A Dyslexic Contractor Can Now Send Formal Emails To Clients Thanks To The AI App His Friend Designed

Danny Richman, a 60-year-old search engine optimization consultant, first met contractor Ben Whittle, 31, in December 2021. Whittle had come to fix a bathroom leak that was dripping into the living room of his house, on the outskirts of London. The pair then struck up a friendship, and Richman started to advise Whittle, who trained as a plumber, on expanding his business.
Hartford, CT
