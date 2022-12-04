Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
This Couple Went Viral For Having A Ramen Bar At Their Wedding, And I'm Adding This To My Imaginary Wedding Plans
"Ramen soup when you're tipsy just hits different."
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques
(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.
A few words of encouragement from his music teacher changed Karl Goldstein's life
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. If you were one of those kids who decided to stop playing a musical instrument and your parents never got over it, you may want to skip this story.
8 cups of water a day could be too much
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Advice to drink eight cups of water a day is wrong. New research in the journal Science says that for most healthy adults, eight cups are more than you need. The guidance dates back to 1945 and actually said we were all supposed to consume 64 ounces of water a day from many sources - could be juice, could be soup - but it's often misinterpreted as eight cups of water. Researchers say if you still want to drink eight cups, go for it. Just stay near a bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
What to know about the fears of a 'tripledemic' this holiday season
Thanksgiving appears to have jump-started a new surge of COVID. The pandemic is still out there, along with the flu and RSV. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has been tracking what is often known as the tripledemic (ph). Hey there, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hey there, Steve. INSKEEP: OK, so...
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief
A grief counselor in Arizona who has a heart for abused animals started a sanctuary for grieving people. She calls it a Carefarm. Ryan Heinsius of KNAU paid the farm a visit. And just a warning - the story discusses alleged domestic violence against children that some listeners might find disturbing.
How the Fantastic Four took Double Dutch to new heights
Dutch settlers may have brought Double Dutch to America, but it was Black girls who put it on the map, says Lauren Walker, president of the National Double Dutch League. "Double Dutch is Black girl magic. It came from a union of young girls in their community getting together to socialize, and to engage in each other's dreams and ambitions."
buzzfeednews.com
A Dyslexic Contractor Can Now Send Formal Emails To Clients Thanks To The AI App His Friend Designed
Danny Richman, a 60-year-old search engine optimization consultant, first met contractor Ben Whittle, 31, in December 2021. Whittle had come to fix a bathroom leak that was dripping into the living room of his house, on the outskirts of London. The pair then struck up a friendship, and Richman started to advise Whittle, who trained as a plumber, on expanding his business.
Fight over seats could define future of iconic San Francisco movie theater
If the Castro Theatre didn't exist, then neither would Sophia Padilla. "I always joke that I was conceived at the Castro Theatre," said the San Francisco resident, who happened to be passing by the iconic, one-hundred-year-old movie palace on a recent afternoon while out walking her dog. Padilla said her...
Today's Wordle #536 Answer, Tips and Hints for Wednesday, December 7 Puzzle
Confused about today's Wordle puzzle? Check out Newsweek's guide before that winning streak is broken.
