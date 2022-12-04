ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down

Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Does Philly Crime Deter Prospective College Students?

In June, I told Stephanie Farr from The Philadelphia Inquirer, that I chose Swarthmore College over the University of Pennsylvania, in part, for safety reasons. The night I made my college decision, I represented Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass at a public safety meeting in the 35th police district. When I returned home from that meeting, I faced a public safety nightmare: Three people had been shot in front of my house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Vintage Shops in Philadelphia

BBop Vintage is a new, non-profit vintage store in Philadelphia. Founded by Bridget Tyrrell, who has been a collector of vintage items for six years, the store is located on Fourth Street in the Italian Market. The shop has an exciting mix of vintage clothing, home goods, and jewelry. Some quirky items are on display, including dozens of silver and gold chains, avant-garde jewelry, and art nouveau opal bracelets. There are also quirky wall art items and mid-century ashtrays.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Life, legacy of original Tuskegee Airman remembered in Delaware County

MORTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A hometown hero was remembered for his legacy as one of the original Tuskegee Airmen. William E. Rice died last Sunday, Nov. 27, and his funeral service was held Tuesday in Morton. His casket was draped in the American flag. A man honored for his service to this country. The life and legacy of Tuskegee Airman William Elwood Rice was remembered at First Baptist Church of Morton on Tuesday. "We're recognizing a national hero in American history," the pastor said. Rice was affectionately known to family and friends as Woody. His daughter, Janice Robinson, says her father shared stories of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

