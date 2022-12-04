Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New JerseyTravel MavenMedford, NJ
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Shapiro taps former Philadelphia public officials for Pa. cabinet roles
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has filled several appointments in his cabinet, two with longtime ties to Philadelphia public service. They will lead as his executive deputy chief of staff, general counsel and budget secretary, respectively.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down
Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Does Philly Crime Deter Prospective College Students?
In June, I told Stephanie Farr from The Philadelphia Inquirer, that I chose Swarthmore College over the University of Pennsylvania, in part, for safety reasons. The night I made my college decision, I represented Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass at a public safety meeting in the 35th police district. When I returned home from that meeting, I faced a public safety nightmare: Three people had been shot in front of my house.
Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PhillyBite
5 Best Vintage Shops in Philadelphia
BBop Vintage is a new, non-profit vintage store in Philadelphia. Founded by Bridget Tyrrell, who has been a collector of vintage items for six years, the store is located on Fourth Street in the Italian Market. The shop has an exciting mix of vintage clothing, home goods, and jewelry. Some quirky items are on display, including dozens of silver and gold chains, avant-garde jewelry, and art nouveau opal bracelets. There are also quirky wall art items and mid-century ashtrays.
6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm
"[Jim Gardner] will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him," Taff said.
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
WINNER: Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Philadelphia
A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said. It's the single largest prize ever awarded for …
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Philly mayoral candidates speak on LGBTQ rights
As of Nov. 29, seven individuals have announced their candidacy for the May 2023 Democratic primary. The post Philly mayoral candidates speak on LGBTQ rights appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
westphillylocal.com
Grand Opening celebration, coat giveaway this Wednesday at new West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club
Community members are invited to visit the mobile food pantry presented by The Print Foundation, Inc. and select a new children’s coat in the newly refitted gymnasium. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30. The 25,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club provides two floors of classrooms,...
Life, legacy of original Tuskegee Airman remembered in Delaware County
MORTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A hometown hero was remembered for his legacy as one of the original Tuskegee Airmen. William E. Rice died last Sunday, Nov. 27, and his funeral service was held Tuesday in Morton. His casket was draped in the American flag. A man honored for his service to this country. The life and legacy of Tuskegee Airman William Elwood Rice was remembered at First Baptist Church of Morton on Tuesday. "We're recognizing a national hero in American history," the pastor said. Rice was affectionately known to family and friends as Woody. His daughter, Janice Robinson, says her father shared stories of...
