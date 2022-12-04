Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts and Husband Danny Moder Are All Smiles at Kennedy Center Honors
The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary over the summer, enjoyed the weekend festivities honoring longtime pal George Clooney, as well as Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are celebrating their friend! The husband and wife were in Washington, D.C. over the weekend where they honored their mutual pal, George Clooney, as he was recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors. At a White House reception on Sunday, Roberts, 55, was seen alongside Moder, 53, while other stars such as Matt Damon,...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Top TV '22: The Slap, congressional docudrama and royal loss
What was the most shocking TV moment of 2022
2023 Oscars: Could ‘Elvis’ Leave the Building with Wins for Best Costume Design, Production Design, and Sound?
Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” was just the right musical spectacle to lure moviegoers back to theaters: a delirious, non-stop roller coaster ride capturing the King of Rock’s rebellious career along with his enduring cultural impact. The result was a record $151 million domestic gross for the director, paving the way for potential Oscar glory. The charismatic Austin Butler — who became one with Elvis — leads the way as the Best Actor favorite, with a likely Best Picture nomination as well. That could translate into several craft nominations, too. Multiple Oscar winner Catherine Martin (for costume and production-designing “The Great Gatsby” and...
14 Actors Who Starred In Major Movie Franchises, Got Paid, Then Went To Indie Films
After saying goodbye to his role as the boy who lived, Daniel Radcliffe went against expectations and chose to pursue indie movies instead of vying for a role in another major franchise.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Pushed to 2023
Reports of Yellowjackets‘ imminent return have been slightly exaggerated. Showtime announced Wednesday that the hit survival drama will kick off its anticipated second season on Sunday, March 26. That represents a bit of a delay from the late 2022 bow that was previously bandied about. “We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine told Vulture earlier this year. “When you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.” The drama about a high school girls’ soccer team involved in a plane crash in the...
Jennifer Coolidge, Jim Carrey, And 16 Other Actors Who Got Rejected From SNL But Still Ended Up Becoming Famous Anyway
It worked out for them in the end.
What Are The Best And Worst Fake Accents In Movies?
Saying "bloody hell" does not make a British accent.
