Charleston County, SC

thepeoplesentinel.com

Middle school students take flight

Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Area Justice Ministry push to release ‘Housing Our Future’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Justice Ministry held a news conference today to make a statement concerning Charleston County’s “Housing Our Future” plan. This plan has been in the process since the beginning of this year and is the county of Charleston’s framework for solving the ongoing housing crisis in the community.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissing early

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School is letting students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school. Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch. Police have not yet said what time the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Pay it Forward Charleston steps in to help

Debt is such an ugly word. It means you owe something to someone. Whether it is a home mortgage, car payment or a credit card, most of us owe money somehow. On occasion, we can come up short on these bills. And it may not even be a big one. Car repairs, rent or utility payment. Sometimes, these bills can be devastating — especially in the food and beverage industry, where a lot of people live paycheck to paycheck.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Judge sentences teen in 2020 fatal shooting of Summerville student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced an 18-year-old man to nearly three decades in prison for the 2020 shooting that killed a 16-year-old Summerville High School student. Davieon’ta Tisdale, 18, was originally charged as a juvenile by the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office because he was 15 years old at...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Photos: One hospitalized after explosion in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a Monday evening home explosion in Smoaks sent one person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday. CCFR believes the incident may have been the result of a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

