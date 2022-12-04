Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
thepeoplesentinel.com
Middle school students take flight
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
live5news.com
Charleston Area Justice Ministry push to release ‘Housing Our Future’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Justice Ministry held a news conference today to make a statement concerning Charleston County’s “Housing Our Future” plan. This plan has been in the process since the beginning of this year and is the county of Charleston’s framework for solving the ongoing housing crisis in the community.
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
live5news.com
Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissing early
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School is letting students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school. Officers are at the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch. Police have not yet said what time the...
live5news.com
Berkeley County school bus with middle school students involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said there were 33 students on the bus from...
live5news.com
Loaded gun found outside of Charleston County elementary, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say a loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school Monday. Spokesperson Andy Pruitt with the school district says the firearm was found at Goodwin Elementary School off of Dorchester Road in North Charleston. District officials the...
Increased traffic enforcement happening in Berkeley County this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Berkeley County will see additional enforcement along I-26 on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of […]
Charleston City Paper
Pay it Forward Charleston steps in to help
Debt is such an ugly word. It means you owe something to someone. Whether it is a home mortgage, car payment or a credit card, most of us owe money somehow. On occasion, we can come up short on these bills. And it may not even be a big one. Car repairs, rent or utility payment. Sometimes, these bills can be devastating — especially in the food and beverage industry, where a lot of people live paycheck to paycheck.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina, is one of America's greatest cities, hosting some of the best family-friendly neighborhoods. Here are a few to consider.
live5news.com
Judge sentences teen in 2020 fatal shooting of Summerville student
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced an 18-year-old man to nearly three decades in prison for the 2020 shooting that killed a 16-year-old Summerville High School student. Davieon’ta Tisdale, 18, was originally charged as a juvenile by the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office because he was 15 years old at...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
live5news.com
State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
live5news.com
Bad soil, extra features lead to higher costs for proposed Johns Island fire station
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned fire station along Maybank Highway will cost millions more than originally planned, but the City of Charleston says it’s moving forward with it. Charleston city officials said the cost estimates to build the new fire station along Maybank Highway near Wildts Battery...
WMBF
Georgetown city council announces special election after councilman resignation
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Georgetown will hold a special election on Tuesday, December 27, to fill the seat vacated by councilmember Al Joseph. Joseph announced he would be leaving the council in August. Two candidates have filed: Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). A...
live5news.com
18-year-old faces charges after gun found outside Charleston County elementary school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a gun being found on school property Monday morning. Micah O’Leary Clinton, 18, faces charges of unlawful carry of a pistol and carrying a weapon on school grounds, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
live5news.com
EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
counton2.com
Photos: One hospitalized after explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a Monday evening home explosion in Smoaks sent one person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday. CCFR believes the incident may have been the result of a...
