KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control is working with RSU 21 to determine if a current high rate of absenteeism at the Middle School of the Kennebunks is the result of an outbreak of viruses. According to RSU 21 Superintendent of Schools Terri Cooper, the middle school reached an absentee rate this week of between 16.7% and 17.9%. The state’s education department requires school districts to report any levels exceeding 15%. ...

KENNEBUNK, ME ・ 26 MINUTES AGO