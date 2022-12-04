Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum

Read full article on original website
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
NBC Miami
China's Xi to Visit Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Seeks to Expand International Reach
Xi's followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and will be attended by other Arab heads of state.e China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. The visit, which will span three days, followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
NBC Miami
Live Updates: Official Claims Russian Troops Ready to Advance in Donetsk; Pope Compares War to Nazi Death Operation
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The war shows no signs of slowing down with heavy missile attacks continuing overnight in the south and east of the country. The latest wave of strikes comes after three Russian airbases...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
James Baker, Twitter lawyer fired by Elon Musk, played key role in FBI's Trump-Russia collusion probe
Twitter's now-fired Deputy General Counsel James Baker, has a long history of facing allegations of anti-Trump, pro-Democratic bias in the public and private sectors.
NBC Miami
EU Sanctions, Russian Oil Price Cap Cause Tanker Bottleneck as Crude Moves Through Turkey
35 tankers have departed from Russia since the first day of the new oil price cap and EU sanctions, per MarineTraffic. There are 16 tankers filled with Russian crude waiting for new Turkish insurance clearance, with the average waiting time up around 47% week-over-week, according to VesselsValue. The crude oil...
NBC Miami
Omicron Boosters Are Weaker Against BQ.1.1 Subvariant That Is Rising in U.S., Study Finds
Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a study published in Nature Medicine, found the booster shots performed well against the BA.5 subvariant they were designed to target. But the boosters did not trigger a robust antibody response when faced with BQ.1.1, the scientists found. Omicron BQ.1.1 appears...
NBC Miami
In the U.S., You Can Legally ‘Be Fired for Any Reason Or No Reason at All'—Here's Why
Tech companies have been making headlines lately for laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Twitter was the first, cutting hundreds of staff members overnight on November 3, and Meta followed suit, announcing it would cut more than 11,000. At the end of November, DoorDash announced it would lay off 1,250.
