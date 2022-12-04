ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Lake, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Today in History: This Famous President Was Born in Upstate NY

240 years ago today, on December 5, 1782, America's eighth president was born in Kinderhook, NY. Martin Van Buren, known widely as the "red fox" for his political intensity, made some prominent waves in the New York State government during his time in office (whitehouse.gov). In 1796, a Kinderhook Federalist...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Q 105.7

How To Stop Annoying, Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In New York

There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State. New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls. Close up of woman's...
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

‘Holiday Hunt’ May Be In Jeopardy In Some New York Counties

Last year, a new deer hunting period was added to the Southern Zone, which includes most of Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York. It was introduced by lawmakers as the "Holiday Hunt," running December 26th of each year and running through New Years Day, January 1st. Hunters received the gift of an additional seven days of late season hunting with bows and muzzleloaders.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy