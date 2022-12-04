Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement
A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Michigan RB Blake Corum shut out of Heisman Trophy ceremony
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who was once considered a contender for college football’s most prestigious award, did not get an invite to New York. Corum was not one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy unveiled Monday night, closing the door on an otherwise productive (and memorable) season for the ball carrier.
Michigan football lands transfer offensive lineman from Arizona State
For a second straight season, Michigan has landed a graduate transfer offensive lineman from the portal. LaDarius Henderson, a four-year starter and team captain at Arizona State, has given his verbal commitment to play for the Wolverines in 2023, he announced Tuesday afternoon. In a social media post, the 6-foot-5,...
TE Erick All plans departure from Michigan: ‘Time for me to move on ...’
A second high-profile member of Michigan’s Big Ten championship team a year ago is leaving the program. Tight end Erick All, in a series of cyptic messages on social-media platform Twitter, said Monday that he plans to depart the program because it was “time for me to move on.” MLive has independently confirmed that All entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from loss to Kentucky
Michigan basketball lost another winnable game against Kentucky on Sunday and here are the highlights as well as gut reactions. It feels a little like a broken record but there were some positive moments for Michigan basketball against 19th-ranked Kentucky. However, there weren’t enough and the Wolverines dropped a winnable game by a score of 73-69.
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
HometownLife.com
North Farmington's Ryan Hurst begins Mr. Basketball campaign with dominant effort vs. King
Big players make big plays on the biggest stage. And that's precisely what Ryan Hurst did late in Monday night's season opener, as the senior scored a game-best 24 points to push North Farmington past Detroit King, 49-36. As far as the stage? It'll take the Raiders playing in a...
Michigan Team Captain Announces Transfer In Series Of Cryptic Tweets
Michigan captain Erick All entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he announced on Monday. The senior tight spent all four years with the Wolverines. He caught a career-high 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He played in three games this season before ...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
Michigan State basketball falls out of USA TODAY Coaches Poll; Michigan not ranked, either
Houston retains the No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll. But perhaps the bigger news this week involves the team the Cougars replaced at the top, as North Carolina has gone from No. 1 to unranked in just two weeks. Houston received 21 of...
As NFL buzz begins, Jim Harbaugh says he’ll be back at Michigan in 2023
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff and Jim Harbaugh hotter than ever, the NFL buzz has begun. On Sunday, NFL Network reported that “multiple” NFL teams have started background work on Harbaugh as a possible coaching candidate this cycle. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who co-authored...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum snubbed? Fans, media outraged that star Michigan RB was not named Heisman finalist
Blake Corum was not named one of the 4 finalists for the Heisman Trophy, revealed Monday evening. Corum had an exceptional 2022 season for Michigan, ending with 1,463 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Corum also added 80 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD. Mohamed Ibrahim is the only B1G RB to surpass Corum in TDs.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Three ex-Wolverines score TDs in Week 13 of NFL season
It was a memorable week for former University of Michigan offensive players in the NFL. Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans each scored touchdowns in Week 13, while quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
Lions’ Michael Badgley wins NFC special teams player of week after perfect day
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have cycled through 10 kickers after letting Matt Prater walk when the new regime took over in 2021. But they hoped Michael Badgley would stabilize the position, with that plan starting to take fruition over the previous month. Badgley was named the NFC special...
Jared Goff is Lions’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for work in community
ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff is this year’s nominee from the Detroit Lions for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, honoring a player’s commitment to their community and work off the field. All 32 teams nominate one player, with the winner announced during the NFL...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 1