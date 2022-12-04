ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement

A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from loss to Kentucky

Michigan basketball lost another winnable game against Kentucky on Sunday and here are the highlights as well as gut reactions. It feels a little like a broken record but there were some positive moments for Michigan basketball against 19th-ranked Kentucky. However, there weren’t enough and the Wolverines dropped a winnable game by a score of 73-69.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tracy Stengel

Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine

Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Three ex-Wolverines score TDs in Week 13 of NFL season

It was a memorable week for former University of Michigan offensive players in the NFL. Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans each scored touchdowns in Week 13, while quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
