Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
What Viktor Bout reportedly said to Brittney Griner the moment they were exchanged in a prisoner swap
Viktor Bout, the convicted arms dealer the US swapped with Russia, revealed details of his encounter with Brittney Griner at the prisoner exchange.
Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit
President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa
I stayed in a Boeing 747 jet converted into a hotel that has beds in the engines and a wheelhouse and it was the coolest place I've ever slept
The Jumbo Stay 747 once flew for carriers like Singapore Airlines and Pan Am but has since converted its engines and fuselage into unique hotel rooms.
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions were high in northern Kosovo on Sunday, with Serbs blocking roads as shots and explosions rang out overnight, Kosovo police and media reported Sunday. No injuries were reported. The blocking of the roads with heavy vehicles and trucks happened a day after the Serbian president said he would ask the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo to permit the deployment of 1,000 Serb troops in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo, claiming they are being harassed there. The road blocks, which Serbs say were erected to protest recent arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, came despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election the Kosovo Serbs were opposed to. Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that his message to the Serbs in Kosovo is that “there is no surrender and there will be no surrender.” He claimed the Serbs had been “forced” to erect the road barricades to protect themselves from Kosovo security forces.
