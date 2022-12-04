ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
PETERSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Chesterfield County: Police seek information on missing 19-year-old male

The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 19-year-old male. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16. Anyone with information about Johnson’s...
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I could see legs hanging out of the door’: Witness called 911 upon seeing Virginia State Police trooper ‘dragged’ on interstate

"His hat had flown out, and we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, the police officer's in the vehicle. He's being dragged,' because he was hanging out of it," she said. "As we were on the phone with [the dispatcher], we kind of lost them. We could still see them swerving in and out of cars periodically. Then, all of a sudden, there's just a cloud of smoke."
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Dolphin woman charged with embezzlement

LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
DOLPHIN, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

RRHA explores new police force for public housing sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The head of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to establish a three-member security force at each of the authority’s six large public housing communities, which includes nearly 3,000 units. RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith says those hired would be able to make arrests and carry...
RICHMOND, VA

