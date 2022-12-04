Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
After pedestrian is killed while crossing Midlothian Turnpike, police say all crashes are preventable ‘in some level’
Chesterfield Police Sgt. Stephan Rouze said the crash on Dec. 6, which happened on Midlothian Turnpike, near the Chippenham Parkway exit, could have been prevented.
Police arrest two men in connection to attempted catalytic converter theft in Richmond
Two men were arrested last week after they allegedly attempted to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Mother of victim in deadly hit-and-run offers $2,500 reward in search for suspect
A Henrico mother is continuing to seek justice for her son after he was killed in a hit-and-run in July.
Henrico Police arrest man in connection to 7 West End commercial robberies
A man Henrico Police believe is responsible for seven commercial robberies in Henrico’s West End dating back to Oct. 8 is in custody, facing nine initial charges related to the incidents. Police arrested 32-year-old Hassan Malik Rogers, of Henrico, Nov. 30, following a pursuit into the city of Richmond,...
Henrico Police make arrest in Parham Road homicide
Henrico Police Dec. 1 arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old male Nov. 29 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Parham Road, near Regency Square mall. The suspect, Javion Peroune, of Henrico, turned himself in at police headquarters after police had labeled...
Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash
The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.
Mother of two shot, killed inside Petersburg apartments
A Petersburg family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed inside the Artist Space Lofts on Friday.
2 men arrested after witness alerts police to attempted catalytic converter theft
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a tip from a witness, two men have been arrested as a result of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Richmond Police were called to the 3800 block of West Broad Street at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 due to reports of two individuals under a vehicle and sounds of a saw cutting metal.
20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
Families gather to honor victims of violence with candlelight vigil in Henrico County
The Henrico Victim Assistance Program hosted its 32nd annual Candlelight and Ribbon Tying Ceremony at the county's Main Government Center, giving families a chance to grieve and support each other.
Henrico gas station employee says suspect told her to lie on the floor during armed robbery
Police in Henrico County caught the man they say robbed at least seven businesses at gunpoint.
Chesterfield County: Police seek information on missing 19-year-old male
The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 19-year-old male. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16. Anyone with information about Johnson’s...
‘I could see legs hanging out of the door’: Witness called 911 upon seeing Virginia State Police trooper ‘dragged’ on interstate
"His hat had flown out, and we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, the police officer's in the vehicle. He's being dragged,' because he was hanging out of it," she said. "As we were on the phone with [the dispatcher], we kind of lost them. We could still see them swerving in and out of cars periodically. Then, all of a sudden, there's just a cloud of smoke."
Man shot in Creighton Court, police investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Creighton Court Sunday evening.
Woman critically injured in Petersburg shooting
A woman was critically injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Petersburg Sunday evening, according to police.
Police seek 2nd driver in Richmond crash after body found in road
Police have released the name of a 64-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car on Richmond's Northside Friday night.
Henrico task force takes action after rise in police calls to hotels, motels
A spike in 911 calls to Henrico County hotels and motels has prompted the county to form a task force to take action.
Dolphin woman charged with embezzlement
LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
RRHA explores new police force for public housing sites
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The head of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to establish a three-member security force at each of the authority’s six large public housing communities, which includes nearly 3,000 units. RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith says those hired would be able to make arrests and carry...
