A look back at the best performance of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a majestic Game 6 performance, cementing his legacy as the best in the world.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded today as the best player in the world. Giannis was considered to be one of the best for years, but despite his back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, he was not regarded as the best in the world. All that changed since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, where Giannis shined on the biggest stage of his career with his greatest individual performance to this date. Let's have a look back at the most important game Giannis has played so far in his career.

The premise of The Greek Freak's greatest game

The Bucks returned to Milwaukee with a 0-2 deficit, and they desperately needed a turnaround. They got it in Game 3 with the help of Giannis, who dropped 41 points, his second 40-point game in a row. The Bucks now had a chance, and that was all they needed. They won the next 2 games to set the scene to win their first title in over 50 years. And they could do it in front of their home crowd.

But the task was easier said than done. The Phoenix Suns were a formidable team led by the Point God, Chris Paul, and a couple of young guns like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. They needed just a spark to rediscover their winning touch, as they could force a Game 7 on their home court. But one guy broke the Suns' dreams.

Giannis put on a masterpiece to win his first title

Giannis knew that he had to come out and take the chance in front of him, as anything could have happened in a Game 7 in front of a hostile Phoenix crowd. So Antetokounmpo came out with the only thing on his mind, and that was to win the game by any means possible.

The Greek Freak played to his strengths and drove the ball to the basket at will. The Suns tried to hack him down, and they sent him to the free-throw line often. But to Giannis kept knocking them down.

Antetokounmpo finished with a stat line of 50 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks on 16-25 shooting from the field and 17-19 from the free throw line. Every time the Suns looked like they were gonna make a run, Giannis answered them on his own.

The Bucks superstar had his greatest performance on the NBA's biggest stage. Since that day, he has been proclaimed the best player in the world.