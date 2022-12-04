ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REACTION: What Spencer Rattler's Bowl Game Status Means

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

Quarterback Spencer Rattler told GamecockCentral.com that he would play in South Carolina's bowl game. What does it mean for his future with the program?

On Saturday evening, quarterback Spencer Rattler took some time away from conference championship weekend to announce that he would play in South Carolina's bowl game .

Rattler told GamecockCentral.com that he planned on closing the season with the team. Reports confirm that he hasn't made an official decision on his future, but there are several ramifications from this decision.

For one, it's another opportunity for Rattler to showcase himself to NFL evaluators. He has had his eyes set on the professional ranks from his high school career; scouts drooled over the arm talent and physicality.

The Arizona product dealt with inconsistencies the past two seasons but flashed his rare ability against Tennessee and Clemson. His ability to make throws from different platforms and angles matches where football is going, making him a draft-able prospect despite the struggles.

His return gives teams another chance to look at what he could become. There may be some hesitation, given a sudden late-season surge, which is understandable.

Furthermore, Rattler's availability leaves the door open for a possible return in 2023. The program would welcome him back, especially as they search for a new offensive coordinator.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company have shared positive notes about Rattler's personal development all season. Critics pointed to a perceived lack of character during his time with Oklahoma, but he has been a consummate professional since arriving in Columbia.

Carolina has several playmakers that also have decisions to make . Wide receiver Josh Vann and tight end Jaheim Bell have pending professional interests, but they sit in the same boat as Rattler.

The NFL values consistency overall. Some may be interested in a strong closing three games, but the quarterback order seems to be set at the top of the draft.

He stands to gain from returning, but NFL riches are tempting. He still has plenty of time to make a life-altering decision, and fans will be tuned in for the result.

