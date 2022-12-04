ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022

Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids man who prosecutors say killed his neighbor as he slept has pleaded not guilty. Don Maier was charged in September with the 1985 murder. Maier, 60, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court where he entered the plea. A...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case

A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 5, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 5:. A man, 58, from Niagara, Wis., avoided injury following a one-vehicle semi crash on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy responded to the reported crash at 4 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and County Rd. U in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the semi was reportedly unable to stop in time for the stop-arms at a railroad crossing, due to icy road conditions. As a result of the crash, both the semi and stop-arms sustained moderate damage.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
WAUPACA, WI

