North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Blinken threatens travel ban for Sudanese who endanger deal
The U.S. secretary of state has warned Sudanese leaders that America will impose a travel ban on any individuals who threaten to derail Sudan's fragile democratic transition
Putin denies Western accusations of nuclear saber-rattling
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the country's nuclear arsenals as a deterrent factor in the Ukrainian conflict but demurred when challenged to make a pledge that Russia would not be the first to use them
