Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Visit Bryson City, NC for the Holidays

Are you searching for a family-friendly place to have a small getaway this winter? Have you ever been to Bryson City, NC? Most known for the Polar Express, there is so much more than just the train ride to do and explore in this friendly mountain town. They’ve got a drive-thru light show, outdoor ice skating, delicious food, and much more!
BRYSON CITY, NC
wspa.com

Reubens Food Spirits & Sports

Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
GREER, SC
WLOS.com

Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

‘Pathetic’ Christmas decorations in Asheville? Indonesian trip for park official?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: This may be a dumb question, but who is in charge of Asheville Christmas decorations? They are totally pathetic compared to even the smallest of towns. Marshall is better decorated than Asheville. Do they not have the money? Or is it the left-wing liberals just not wanting to celebrate Christmas. I guess it’s just a liberal place, and it’s how it’s gonna be from now on. I know you lean left somewhat, but Asheville should be decked out with the amount of tourists that visit here. When’s the last time Asheville bought some new decorations? How much does the city spend each year on this?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Company expansion creates more than 150 new jobs in South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A cabinetry company is expanding in Greenville County, South Carolina, and creating more than 150 new jobs. Essential Cabinetry Group's $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs. “The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Sean Kingston to headline for one night only at Greenville music venue The Foundry

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate music venue announced on Tuesday it has booked a big-name pop music star for a one-night-only performance. Sean Kingston, known for hits like "Eenie Meenie" with Justin Bieber and "Beat It," featuring Wiz Kahlifa, will perform on Jan. 14 at the newly-rebranded Greenville venue called The Foundry, according to social media posts.
GREENVILLE, SC
visitncsmokies.com

Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley

With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC

