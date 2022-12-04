Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Passion for restoring retro audio more than just a hobby for town commissioner
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Most of us today listen to music delivered on a digital device. But there is growing interest in the older, analog systems. A public servant in Sylva is passionate about servicing retro audio. David Nestler is tuned in to things with some age to them....
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces passing of facility dog who made “incredible impact”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that Vivi, one of the eight facility dogs at Prisma Health, passed away in the early morning of December 4, 2022. Officials said Vivi passed away following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with lymphoma on September 20, 2022, just after celebrating her 8th birthday.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
wspa.com
Kilgore Lewis House “A Gilded Age Christmas”
Would you like to go back to the gilded age of Christmas? You can do that by going to the Kilgore Lewis House. We have Linda Swift from the Greenville Garden Council here to tell us more.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Visit Bryson City, NC for the Holidays
Are you searching for a family-friendly place to have a small getaway this winter? Have you ever been to Bryson City, NC? Most known for the Polar Express, there is so much more than just the train ride to do and explore in this friendly mountain town. They’ve got a drive-thru light show, outdoor ice skating, delicious food, and much more!
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
wspa.com
Reubens Food Spirits & Sports
Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
WLOS.com
Buncombe Waste Pro customers to pay more for trash pickup -- and maybe recycling, too
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste collection is set to get more expensive for thousands of people in unincorporated Buncombe County, and a fee increase for recycling services could be coming, too. On Monday, Dec. 5, the North Carolina Regional Vice President of Waste Pro, Chip Gingle, spoke to...
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
avlwatchdog.org
‘Pathetic’ Christmas decorations in Asheville? Indonesian trip for park official?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: This may be a dumb question, but who is in charge of Asheville Christmas decorations? They are totally pathetic compared to even the smallest of towns. Marshall is better decorated than Asheville. Do they not have the money? Or is it the left-wing liberals just not wanting to celebrate Christmas. I guess it’s just a liberal place, and it’s how it’s gonna be from now on. I know you lean left somewhat, but Asheville should be decked out with the amount of tourists that visit here. When’s the last time Asheville bought some new decorations? How much does the city spend each year on this?
WYFF4.com
Company expansion creates more than 150 new jobs in South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A cabinetry company is expanding in Greenville County, South Carolina, and creating more than 150 new jobs. Essential Cabinetry Group's $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs. “The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our...
FOX Carolina
Judge declares man who disappeared from industrial plant legally dead
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of 20-year-old Alex Burrell, who disappeared back in May, received closure after a judge declared he was dead as a result of an industrial action on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Burrell was reported missing on May 5, 2022 and he was last seen working...
Spartanburg Regional History Museum to close
The Spartanburg Regional History Museum, located at the Chapman Cultural Center, will close this month, according to David Wood, CEO of the Spartanburg Historical Society.
WYFF4.com
Sean Kingston to headline for one night only at Greenville music venue The Foundry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate music venue announced on Tuesday it has booked a big-name pop music star for a one-night-only performance. Sean Kingston, known for hits like "Eenie Meenie" with Justin Bieber and "Beat It," featuring Wiz Kahlifa, will perform on Jan. 14 at the newly-rebranded Greenville venue called The Foundry, according to social media posts.
Wildlife authorities investigating after bears found dismembered in N.C.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the deaths of three bears found dismembered in Woodfin.
South Carolina woman charged with exploitation of nursing home resident
A Spartanburg woman was arrested and charged with the exploitation of a nursing home resident.
visitncsmokies.com
Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley
With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
Upstate children’s museum to hold World WONDERLand event
The Children's Museum of the Upstate is set to host a cultural winter event called 'Winter WONDERLand', celebrating a variety of holiday traditions around the world at both Upstate museum locations.
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
