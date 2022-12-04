Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: This may be a dumb question, but who is in charge of Asheville Christmas decorations? They are totally pathetic compared to even the smallest of towns. Marshall is better decorated than Asheville. Do they not have the money? Or is it the left-wing liberals just not wanting to celebrate Christmas. I guess it’s just a liberal place, and it’s how it’s gonna be from now on. I know you lean left somewhat, but Asheville should be decked out with the amount of tourists that visit here. When’s the last time Asheville bought some new decorations? How much does the city spend each year on this?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO