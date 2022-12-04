Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Defibrillator allows driven Dutchman Blind to play in World Cup quarter-final
DOHA (Reuters) – Netherlands defender Daley Blind would be quite entitled to pinch himself in disbelief when he walks out against Argentina in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final. Not because it will be his 99th international, and a second meeting with Lionel Messi and Argentina after the 2014 semi-final...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England spent little time celebrating Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. “We have a brilliant tie, haven’t we?” said England coach...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Croatia’s Lovren braces for another clash with nemesis Neymar
DOHA (Reuters) – As Croatia prepare to face World Cup favourites Brazil in their quarter-final clash on Friday, defender Dejan Lovren is bracing himself for another confrontation with his old nemesis Neymar. The 33-year-old centre back Lovren has faced Neymar on three occasions and lost every time, with the...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it is adding 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for support of Russia’s military defense industrial base and or Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities. The entities are in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland. The...
104.1 WIKY
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Comments / 0