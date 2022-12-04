Anita Ricketts, Principal Broker, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has been awarded as this year’s Mary Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS®. This award is presented to a REALTOR® member who represents the outstanding attributes of the REALTOR® profession over the course of their career. The award recognizes REALTORS® who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry and who have been licensed real estate agents for at least 20 years.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO