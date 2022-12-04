Read full article on original website
Auglaize County awarded funding for demolition
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Buildings that were once full of life and purpose are now being demolished to build something new. On Dec. 6, Governor Mike DeWine awarded more than 42 counties through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program to help with blighted properties. The Auglaize County Commissioners...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Park Board recognizes Karen Brady who will retire after 22 years of service
The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District met for the final time in 2022 Tuesday night in Council Chambers. The highlight of the evening was the recognition of 22-year member Karen Brady’s final meeting with the board. District Superintendent Kris Myers informed the board that the youth basketball season is currently...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Learns That Sometimes You Can’t Even Give It Away
MARYSVILLE – At its regular monthly meeting with the department heads and elected officials of Union County, the Union County Board of Commissioners learned today that the county donating old, outdated or antiquated equipment in the name of charity and good will does not necessarily conform to the letter of the law.
Government Technology
Clark County, Ohio Schools Commit $1M to Security Systems
(TNS) — Several local Clark County schools will receive more than $1 million for measures to improve school safety, including security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and more. Tecumseh and Northeastern local school districts, the Clark County Educational Service Center (ESC) and several local Catholic and Christian...
wktn.com
Hardin County to Receive State Grant to Demolish Blighted Properties
Nearly 2300 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties around Ohio will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Hardin County Board...
peakofohio.com
Ricketts awarded Midwestern Ohio Association Of REALTORS® Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Ricketts, Principal Broker, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has been awarded as this year’s Mary Pollock Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by the Midwestern Ohio Association of REALTORS®. This award is presented to a REALTOR® member who represents the outstanding attributes of the REALTOR® profession over the course of their career. The award recognizes REALTORS® who have made a real commitment to the real estate industry and who have been licensed real estate agents for at least 20 years.
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
Lima News
Local author publishes book on mental health
LIMA — Local author Michael Schoenhofer has published his second book, “Let this be a lesson to you: Thoughts about inner peace.”. Schoenhofer led the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties for 19 years. His latest book, a collection of Schoenhofer’s blog posts, was published through a grant from the MHRSB to benefit local mental health efforts.
Two women advance in Springfield police chief search
for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates
Plans to revitalize Trotwood’s Salem Mall are underway
The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.
Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism
"Nobody could explain why there couldn't be an exception to their policy," Kelly said.
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
peakofohio.com
Hudson, Powell named WL-S Seniors of the Month
West Liberty-Salem High School recently announced its seniors of the month. School Activities and Awards: NHS, Show Choir, Musical, Golf, Link Crew, Calc Club, Key Club, Drama Club, French Club, Marching Band, Pep Band, Book Club. If I were principal for a day: I would require teachers to only distribute...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
cleveland.com
Proud Boys, white supremacists protest of canceled drag story time event in Ohio among several across country
COLUMBUS, Ohio – “Life, liberty, victory!” chanted a group of balaclava-clad men known as Patriot Front, some holding shields, marching two abreast on Saturday through the tony neighborhood of Clintonville. They comprised one of about four militaristic demonstrations that popped up outside a canceled event, in which...
Lima man will stand trial for 2019 threats against school, priest
LIMA — Lima resident Robert Miller, who in 2019 was ruled incompetent to stand trial for allegedly threatening to blow Pandora-Gilboa Elementary School and a Catholic priest to “kingdom come” will stand trial early next year. Miller has been a patient at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital...
Kettering Health hosts anniversary reunion for NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is holding an event in honor of Kettering Health’s 10th anniversary of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Conference Center at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, according to the hospital. […]
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
wktn.com
Lima Church Holding Worldwide Candle Lighting Ceremony
The 26th Annual Worldwide Candle Lighting Memorial Ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 11th in Lima. It will begin at 3 that afternoon at Union Chapel Missionary Church on Ada Road in Lima. A complimentary catered meal will be served. The Candle Lighting Ceremony will follow the dinner.
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
