ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
IndieWire

2023 Oscars: Could ‘Elvis’ Leave the Building with Wins for Best Costume Design, Production Design, and Sound?

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” was just the right musical spectacle to lure moviegoers back to theaters: a delirious, non-stop roller coaster ride capturing the King of Rock’s rebellious career along with his enduring cultural impact. The result was a record $151 million domestic gross for the director, paving the way for potential Oscar glory. The charismatic Austin Butler — who became one with Elvis — leads the way as the Best Actor favorite, with a likely Best Picture nomination as well. That could translate into several craft nominations, too. Multiple Oscar winner Catherine Martin (for costume and production-designing “The Great Gatsby” and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy