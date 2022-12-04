Read full article on original website
WIBW
Wednesday forecast: Dry today, rain late tonight into tomorrow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another dry day ahead with highs around 50° before much needed rain is expected to move in late tonight into tomorrow. As of now rain will be the main precipitation type but north-central KS has the potential for freezing rain and a light glaze of ice.
KWCH.com
Showers for most; some light ice for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A system tracking in for Wednesday night and Thursday will bring some rain showers to the area, but a small part of northwest Kansas could get a few hours of freezing drizzle. While a big ice event is highly unlikely, a small amount of glaze is expected which could lead to slick roads. The best chances for the ice will be northwest of a line from Tribune to WaKeeney to Phillipsburg.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens warn that drought means coyotes may move into town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With extreme drought conditions, coyotes have been spotted more inside city limits warn Kansas Game Wardens. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department Game Wardens say on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that more coyotes have been found in towns this year in the Sunflower State. They said this is mostly due to the extreme drought the state has experienced as the animals come to look for water and food.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby is getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
KWCH.com
Kansas game wardens: ‘Coyotes in town’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are warning people to be aware of the prevalence of coyotes where they work and live. They said due to extreme drought, the animals are coming into towns more looking for water and food. “If you spot a coyote in your neighborhood, keep...
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
WIBW
Angler catches rare Lake Sturgeon in Kansas River
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One angler along the Kansas River reeled in the catch of a lifetime - a Lake Sturgeon, which is very rare in Kansas waters. The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Division of Wildlife Diversity says one angler on the Kansas River caught a very rare find in the Sunflower State - a Lake Sturgeon. Before this capture, biologists had only recorded 15 other Lake Sturgeon catches over the last 25+ years.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KWCH.com
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Flags are to fly at half-staff Wednesday and Thursday
Flags will be flying at half-staff Wednesday through Thursday.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
WIBW
Kansas’ Chief of Traffic Engineering to step down after 30 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the footsteps of the Transportation Secretary and Deputy Secretary, Kansas’ Chief Traffic Engineer has now also stepped down after a three-decade career. In 1990, the Kansas Department of Transportation said Gower earned his degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas. Two years...
Kansas singer still on ‘The Voice’ needs votes
On Monday night, a Kansas man will be singing for his chance to make it to the finale of "The Voice."
WIBW
Kansas Department of Ag. warns hunters of avian flu risk
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has warned hunters of the risk of avian influenza. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that wherever hunters choose to spend time, any areas with migrating birds can still increase their exposure to the current avian influenza outbreak. If any hunter...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
WIBW
Report finds Kansans fairly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansans are fairly vulnerable to identity theft and fraud. With data breaches costing an average of $9.44 million in 2022 and the average amount of time it takes to contain the breach ringing in at 277 days, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it released its report on 2022′s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud.
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
