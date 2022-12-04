Read full article on original website
Soccer-Croatia’s Lovren braces for another clash with nemesis Neymar
DOHA (Reuters) – As Croatia prepare to face World Cup favourites Brazil in their quarter-final clash on Friday, defender Dejan Lovren is bracing himself for another confrontation with his old nemesis Neymar. The 33-year-old centre back Lovren has faced Neymar on three occasions and lost every time, with the...
Soccer-Defibrillator allows driven Dutchman Blind to play in World Cup quarter-final
DOHA (Reuters) – Netherlands defender Daley Blind would be quite entitled to pinch himself in disbelief when he walks out against Argentina in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final. Not because it will be his 99th international, and a second meeting with Lionel Messi and Argentina after the 2014 semi-final...
Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England spent little time celebrating Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. “We have a brilliant tie, haven’t we?” said England coach...
Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America Readies ‘Mariachis,’ ‘Coyotl’ as Boss Fernando Medin Talks Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to launch the merged HBO Max Discovery+ streaming service in Latin America before the end of 2023, marking out the region as the first territory outside the U.S. to bow the combined streamer. WBD is also fully “committed” to combining global U.S. content with “extremely compelling IP created locally” in Latin America, Fernando Medín, WBD president and MD Latin America and U.S. Hispanic, told Variety, citing two titles from Brazil, true crime docuseries “A Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez,” and the development of “City of God,” a series continuation from the Fernando Meirelles...
