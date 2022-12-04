Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' documentary on Disney+ follows the star to MSG
Broadway superstar and Disney legend Idina Menzel is now starring in a new feature bio-documentary called "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?"
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
Who was Quentin Oliver Lee? When was Quentin Oliver Lee in “Phantom of the Opera”? How old was Quentin Oliver Lee? How did Quentin Oliver Lee die?
Jennifer Coolidge, Jim Carrey, And 16 Other Actors Who Got Rejected From SNL But Still Ended Up Becoming Famous Anyway
It worked out for them in the end.
Sundance Film Festival unveils lineup for 2023 edition
Documentaries about Brooke Shields, Judy Blume and Michael J. Fox, films from veteran directors like Nicole Holofcener, an adaptation of the viral New Yorker story “Cat Person” and the feature directorial debut of actors Alice Englert and Randall Park are among the world premieres set for the Sundance Film Festival in January. Programmers for the world’s most prestigious showcase for independent films announced the lineup for the 2023 edition on Wednesday. After two pandemic hobbled years, plans are in motion to return to Park City in full force for the festival which runs from January 19 through January 29, with...
