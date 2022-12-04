Read full article on original website
Pink snow spells serious trouble for water in the western US
The algae’s appearance on snow has earned it nicknames ranging from watermelon snow to glacier blood. Sarah Mosquera/High Country NewsResearchers are trying to understand what drives snow algal blooms and how they could alter water supplies.
Behind bars no longer, Albania’s last restaurant bear
TIRANA (Reuters) – Lying in his cage near a busy Tirana road, Mark the brown bear nibbles listlessly at a pile of bread and lettuce as, just beyond the bars that have kept him captive for more than 20 years, a cat shares in his frugal meal. Mark is...
Lula’s promise of a ministry of indigenous people in doubt
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s indigenous leaders are counting on President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva keeping his promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs to help restore their people’s rights and protections that were undermined by the current government. But on Friday Lula said he might...
More than 150 Rohingya stranded on leaking boat off Thai coast, NGO says
BANGKOK (Reuters) – At least 150 ethnic Rohingya are stranded at sea off Thailand after their boat broke down, activists said on Wednesday, adding that several may have died and urging authorities to rescue the survivors. Each year many Rohingya, members of a persecuted Muslim minority, risk their lives...
