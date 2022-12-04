Read full article on original website
Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France
AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England spent little time celebrating Sunday’s 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. “We have a brilliant tie, haven’t we?” said England coach...
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month.
U.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it is adding 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for support of Russia’s military defense industrial base and or Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities. The entities are in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland. The...
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
More than 150 Rohingya stranded on leaking boat off Thai coast, NGO says
BANGKOK (Reuters) – At least 150 ethnic Rohingya are stranded at sea off Thailand after their boat broke down, activists said on Wednesday, adding that several may have died and urging authorities to rescue the survivors. Each year many Rohingya, members of a persecuted Muslim minority, risk their lives...
Oil prices surge as cap on Russian crude comes into force
Oil prices surged on Monday as the world’s major oil-producing nations agreed to cut output at the same time as a price cap placed on Russian seaborne crude oil by the G7 and its allies came into force.The US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, as well as the rest of the EU and some other Western allies, on Friday agreed to cap the price paid for Russian seaborne crude oil at $60 (£49) a barrel as part of an international campaign in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Global benchmark Brent crude surged by up to 1.95 per...
