Re-Drafting 2018 NBA Draft: Phoenix Suns Would Not Repeat Their Huge Mistake

Fadeaway World provides the re-drafting of the 2018 NBA Draft that features Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

We are over four years away from the 2018 NBA Draft. It’s about this time we can make decisions about the booms and busts of the draft. Many of the top players have received lucrative contract extensions or even supermaxes. Other players were overdraft and trying to find a way to stay in the league. For this draft, the first round was a solid group of players. Many of these players remain in the league, but some teams likely wished they had selected different players.

There are at least two superstar players from this draft, Luka Doncic and Trae Young, while others should make a bid for the All-Star Game as soon as this season. If we navigate our way through the draft and re-drafted the 2018 NBA Draft, there would be a new draft order, starting with the Phoenix Suns at the top. While the number of millions invested into these players proves this was a solid class, it’s time to look at which team loved and regretted their picks.

Here is the re-draft of the 2018 NBA Draft.

1. Phoenix Suns

Original Pick: Deandre Ayton

Re-Draft Pick: Luka Doncic

The Suns had one piece of the puzzle with Devin Booker, who was coming off of a season that saw him average 24.9 points per game. The team didn’t have a big man, but the team could have likely used free agency to fill that need. The idea of a backcourt of Booker and Luka Doncic is hard to pass up. Those are two special players with two unique styles that would fit well together. Doncic’s playmaking and Booker’s shooting would have made opposing defenses struggle. The money tied to Chris Paul could have been used for a prized player in the market.

2. Sacramento Kings

Original Pick: Marvin Bagley III

Re-Draft Pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander



When Bagley was coming out of college, he appeared like a lottery pick. He has been anything but that since being drafted No. 2 overall. Instead, the team could have made a dynamic backcourt with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paired with De’Aaron Fox. Plus, the team had 25-year-old Buddy Hield turning into a stout shooter. This would have been a solid core of offensive players. The Kings could have drafted a big man later in the draft.

3. Atlanta Hawks

Original Pick: Luka Doncic

Re-Draft Pick: Trae Young

Technically, the Hawks got what they wanted on draft night. The Hawks traded down by trading Luka Doncic for Trae Young. While having Doncic would have been a nice pick, Young has been a solid player as well. Young has averaged 25.4 points and 9.1 assists in his career. That includes making an All-Star appearance and leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. The Hawks have loved this draft selection.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Original Pick: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Re-Draft Pick: Deandre Ayton

This is a toss-up between Deandre Ayton and Jaren Jackson Jr. The easier answer is Ayton because he has the better numbers and has not been injured as often. The move for Jackson has worked out well, though. The idea of having Ja Morant paired with Ayton is not a bad idea either, though. At the time, the Grizzlies were moving on from Marc Gasol and Mike Conley Jr. shortly, so either young big man would have been necessary moving forward.

5. Dallas Mavericks

Original Pick: Trae Young

Re-Draft Pick: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dirk Nowitzki was 39 years old, so the team needed a new power forward. With Harrison Barnes in the mix and Dennis Smith Jr. looking somewhat solid at this time, the Mavericks would have likely taken the best power forward out there. Defensively, the team needed Jackson over the likes of Michael Porter Jr. The Mavericks were lacking in that department and would have fit in with the current construction of the team.

6. Orlando Magic

Original Pick: Mo Bamba

Re-Draft Pick: Michael Porter Jr.

The Magic was such a middle-of-the-pack team. With Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Vucevic, the team was competitive to make the first round of the playoffs. Adding Porter might have been a solid fit for the team because he would have provided an offensive spark to the team. While he is the second or third offensive option with the Nuggets, he probably would have been the 25-point scorer that everyone believes he can be. Gordon could be less used on offense, while Fournier could take more shots from outside. It would have been a year later after he healed from his injury, though.

7. Chicago Bulls

Original Pick: Wendell Carter Jr.

Re-Draft Pick: Mikal Bridges

The Bulls would not have drafted Sexton with this pick because Kris Dunn was coming off of a successful season and was 23 years old. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen were the two players who looked at their positions. Adding a wing defender that can score about 14 points, maybe a player like Luol Deng, was right there on the board. Drafting Bridges would have given the team a top defensive option and someone that could help on offense. Bridges is a versatile player that could be a Defensive Player of the Year one day.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Original Pick: Collin Sexton

Re-Draft Pick: Collin Sexton

The Cavaliers hit hard with this pick. LeBron James was leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the team needed a new face for the franchise. The team hasn't had a true point guard since Kyrie Irving left. Sexton ultimately grew into a shooting guard that averaged over 24 points per game one season. Sexton was also used to help bring in Donovan Mitchell this past season. Ultimately, Sexton was a solid player and a reason why the Cavaliers are where they are at today.

9. New York Knicks

Original Pick: Kevin Knox

Re-Draft Pick: Jalen Brunson

With Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr, the team needed a point guard. Instead of investing $100 million in the offseason like the team did this past offseason, they could have drafted him and let him grow with the team. Granted, the Knicks would have probably spent that money on him now, but at least he would have earned it with the team that drafted him. The Knicks wasted the offensive years of Porzingis and Hardaway because the team didn’t have a point guard. He was there the whole time.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

Original Pick: Mikal Bridges

Re-Draft Pick: Anfernee Simons

The 76ers made a deal for James Harden last year because the team needed a player to help with the offensive load. During the 2020-21 season, Simons was shooting 42.6% from three-point range in limited time and was seen as a future piece of Portland’s future. Last year, he averaged 17.3 points and shot 40.5% from three-point range. The team could have had this, avoided the debacle with Ben Simmons, and had a true shooter to pair with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Simmons. The whole trade situation, broken relationship, and drama would have been avoided had the team just taken Simons.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Original Pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Re-Draft Pick: Robert Williams

While the stats for Williams may not be flashy, he would have been a center that would have grown into this team as an All-Defensive player. The Hornets were moving on from Dwight Howard and didn’t have another option. All of the great point guards were off of the board, and Kemba Walker was still with the team for at least one more year. With the prospects available, the Hornets would have benefited from a true rim protector, something they haven’t truly had since Alonzo Mourning.

12. Los Angeles Clippers

Original Pick: Miles Bridges

Re-Draft Pick: Gary Trent Jr.

The Clippers were trying to find their way, post-Chris Paul. Blake Griffin was coming off an injury-plagued season that saw him play in only 33 contests. Lou Williams was shaping up toward being the best sixth man in the league. Tobias Harris wasn’t traded yet, so the team could have kept him and used the solid outside shooter in Trent down the line. A core of Trent, Harris, and Griffin could have been in the works. Even if it wasn’t, Trent would have been a nice shooter to have right now, next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

13. Los Angeles Clippers

Original Pick: Jerome Robinson

Re-Draft Pick: Wendell Carter Jr.

With DeAndre Jordan leaving the team soon, the team was going to need another option at center. We are seeing Carter average double-doubles with the Orlando Magic since he was acquired. He is just as good as a rim protector as Jordan and has developed a three-point shot recently. This would have been a steal for the Clippers.

14. Denver Nuggets

Original Pick: Michael Porter Jr.

Re-Draft Pick: Grayson Allen

By now, Porter would have been off of the board. The Nuggets had Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Nikola Jokic by now. The team could have used another shooting guard to pair with Murray. Allen has been a consistent outside shooter in the league, shooting 39.7% from outside for his career. Last year, Allen averaged 40.9% from three-point range. His fit with this current team would have been solid, especially if the team made a trade for Aaron Gordon.

15. Washington Wizards

Original Pick: Troy Brown Jr.

Re-Draft Pick: Kevin Huerter

The Nuggets could have easily taken Huerter as well, but with Allen off of the board, the next best player on the board was Huerter. The team drafted Brown for his 3-and-D skills, but Huerter could have fit well with the Wizards at the forward position. He could have been moved to a guard position and have Bradley Beal run the point. There is also the option of Huerter coming off of the bench and providing a sixth-man role when Kyle Kuzma came to the team.

16. Phoenix Suns

Original Pick: Zhaire Smith

Re-Draft Pick: Mo Bamba

In theory, the Suns used this pick to help with their frontcourt, but if the Suns drafted Doncic and then waited in the draft for their big man, the team would have been fine right now with a young core trio of Booker, Doncic, and Mo Bamba. Bamba also shoots around 35% from three-point range and can rebound as well. For all of the needs the team needed, this would have been the best fit.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Original Pick: Donte DiVincenzo

Re-Draft Pick: Donte DiVincenzo

At the time, DiVincenzo was an accomplished player at Villanova. His job was to fulfill the role of shooting and play defense. For three years, he gave the Bucks that, averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals during the 2020-21 season. For what the Bucks needed and who was on the floor, this was a great pick, even though the team traded him the next season.

18. Sacramento Kings

Original Pick: Lonnie Walker IV

Re-Draft Pick: Mitchell Robinson

Imagine this scenario. You have Fox, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Hield together on the offensive side. Defensively, the team would need a rim protector, and Mitchell Robinson would have been perfect. This would have been a great value version of the Boston Celtics core of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams, but that is still worth playoff consideration. With Robinson in the mix, the team would be looking competitive and would have broken their playoff drought by now.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Original Pick: Kevin Huerter

Re-Draft Pick: Miles Bridges

By now, Huerter would have been off of the board. At the time, the Hawks had a young 20-year-old John Collins, so the team didn’t need a big man. Miles Bridges would have been a perfect player for the team at this selection. Given the state of Bridges’ conduct off of the court, this is a risk. It is also the reason why Bridges dropped to the late first round. With that said, Bridges could have played small forward with a core that included Young, Collins, and eventually Clint Capela.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

Original Pick: Josh Okogie

Re-Draft Pick: Marvin Bagley III

When Bagley came into the league, he made the All-Rookie First Team by averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. With that said, he has not shown anyone that he is a difference-making player. With Karl-Anthony Towns as the team’s primary center, Bagley III would have been a nice fit alongside him. He could help with rebounding and provide some points off of the class, where he is a career 50.4% shooter. Assuming the Timberwolves could get the guard play right, the team might have been competitive.

21. Utah Jazz

Original Pick: Grayson Allen

Re-Draft Pick: Jarred Vanderbilt

The Jazz had their young duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Joe Ingles was filling out the forward position, while Ricky Rubio was the team’s primary point guard. Having depth at the power forward position would have been nice. Vanderbilt would have been a defensive force backing up Derrick Favors or Royce O'Neale. Besides, he eventually joined the Jazz anyways, so he might as well have grown up with the team.

22. Chicago Bulls

Original Pick: Chandler Hutchinson

Re-Draft Pick: Lonnie Walker IV

The Bulls did not address their shooting issues at the time. The team chose two players for the frontcourt, but their only true shooters were LaVine and Markkanen. While Walker is not a great outside shooter, he would have provided the team with more valuable minutes than Chandler Hutchinson. In his second season, Walker shot 40.6% from three-point range. He would have been a nice backup for LaVine.

23. Indiana Pacers

Original Pick: Aaron Holiday

Re-Draft Pick: Landry Shamet

Speaking of outside shooting, Shamet could have been drafted sooner for that skill as well. Shamet owns a career average of 39.0% from three-point range. In his first season, he shot 40.4%. The Pacers could have used Shamet to back up Bojan Bogdanovic and had two solid players shooting at least 40% from deep in both rotations.

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Original Pick: Anfernee Simons

Re-Draft Pick: Devonte’ Graham

With Simons long gone, the Trail Blazers needed to add a guard to the fold. In Graham’s second season, he averaged 18.2 points and shot 37.3% from three-point range. When the Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball, Graham’s growth was stunted. If Graham was given full range like Simons, we might have seen a similar development.

25. Los Angeles Lakers

Original Pick: Moritz Wagner

Re-Draft Pick: Hamidou Diallo

The Lakers were experimenting with a young crew of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Julius Randle, and Jordan Clarkson. Eventually, this core would be broken up for the addition of Anthony Davis. The best fit for this team would be Diallo, who could have slid into a shooting guard spot or been used as a backup player for any of these. His second season would have been the Lakers' championship run, and he could have provided some sort of role through defense or rebounding.

26. Philadelphia 76ers

Original Pick: Landry Shamet

Re-Draft Pick: Shake Milton

The 76ers eventually used a second-round pick on Milton. All this pick would do is expedite the process. Milton owns a career average of 9.9 points and has shot 36.4% from three-point range. All in all, Milton has filled in as a starter and served as a key member off of the bench. Milton appears to be getting better each year, providing that he was worth higher than the No. 54 overall pick.

27. Boston Celtics

Original Pick: Robert Williams

Re-Draft Pick: Bruce Brown

With Williams off of the board, the Celtics would likely look at the best available player. Brown is that player for now. Brown has grown into a consistent outside shooter over the last two years. With the Nets, he shot 50.6% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range. With the Nuggets, he is averaging a career-high in points (11.3) and assists (4.7).

28. Golden State Warriors

Original Pick: Jacob Evans

Re-Draft Pick: Jevon Carter

The Warriors pride themselves on their defense. The addition of Carter would have been a solid fit with this team. Carter would have been a suitable backup to either Curry or Thompson. For his career, Carter has averaged 4.8 minutes, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 15.2 minutes of action. Again, this would have been for depth at the guard position and defense.

29. Brooklyn Nets

Original Pick: Dzanan Musa

Re-Draft Pick: Troy Brown Jr.

Brown would have been one of the best available forwards. Brown was not going to bring anything special to the team, but it could have been another gamble for the rebuilding Nets. Brown owns a career average of 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.1 minutes of action. He would have provided some backup minutes for the team when needed.

30. Atlanta Hawks

Original Pick: Omari Spellman

Re-Draft Pick: Moritz Wagner

The last pick of the draft would have needed to be used on a center because the team didn’t have access to Capela just yet. The team could have had his backup in Mo Wagner, though. Spellman played 95 games in two seasons and didn’t work out in the NBA. Wagner is a serviceable backup in the league that could have provided a contrast to Capela because Wagner was stronger, similar to the likes of Mason Plumlee.

