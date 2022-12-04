ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Brandon Miller Against Jarace Walker

By Draft Digest Staff
Basketball Draft Digest
 3 days ago

As it relates to NBA Draft talent, what is the top college basketball matchup of the week?

Over the past few weeks, teams and prospects around the country have started to emerge. With a larger sample size to work with, there's a handful of players that have elevated their respective teams and improved their individual draft stocks.

Every week, there’s a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Houston Cougars vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST | ABC

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Featured Prospects: Jarace Walker, Marcus Sasser, Terrance Arceneaux, Brandon Miller

In a Saturday afternoon matchup, the top team in the country will host another early season contender. The Houston Cougars will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, which also means some of the top NBA Draft prospects will be taking the floor.

In fact, two of the top freshman wings in the country in Jarace Walker (Houston) and Brandon Miller (Alabama) will be one of the premier individual matchups of the entire season. Both are projected to be lottery picks this summer and could potentially go in the top ten.

Walker is a two-way energy guy, notching a 8.0 C-RAM (bronze) with an 81 DSI, while Miller is a premier shooter and scorer boasting a 10.2 C-RAM (gold) with a 98 3PE according to Cerebro Sports .

From there, Houston’s Marcus Sasser is arguably the best guard in the country with his ability to score the ball at a high level. Another player that’s still learning the college game but has NBA upside is Cougars wing Terrance Arceneaux, who is getting better every game.

In short, there’s legitimately four players in this game that have the potential to go in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft depending on how the rest of the season goes.

Both teams are highly ranked and have rosters filled with a good blend of experienced players and younger prospects. This will have an electric atmosphere and will feel like a postseason game, as both have the talent to win it all this season.

Comments / 0

 

New York, NY
