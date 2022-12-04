Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Wind chill values will continue to rise into the afternoon, thus the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Gusty winds have helped warm temperatures, so dangerous wind chills are no longer expected.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Northern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie Patchy dense fog continues near Lake Erie Patchy dense fog will remain along the immediate Lake Erie shoreline through the afternoon. Visibilities near the lakeshore and over some of the higher hills may drop to one quarter mile at times. Motorists should be prepared for fluctuations in driving conditions and slow down as necessary.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County, including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North-central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall; West Polk WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Wind chill values will continue to rise into the afternoon, thus the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, especially along Highway 50 and surrounding roads between Olathe and Montrose.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Overton, Putnam, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Overton; Putnam; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Jackson, Overton, Putnam and Smith. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1151 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from showers tracking towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cookeville, Carthage, Gainesboro, Algood, Gordonsville, South Carthage, Granville and Cummins Falls State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Rutherford, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rutherford; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Rutherford and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from showers tracking towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson`s Station, Walterhill, Eagleville and Triune. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Gates of the Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Southern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North-central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Chester, Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chester; Fayette FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following counties, Chester, Fayette and Hardeman. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 958 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Henderson, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Whiteville, Silerton, Cloverport, Gallaway, Toone, Braden, Vildo, Cedar Chapel, Fayette Corners, Teague, Miller, Taylor Chapel, Yum Yum, Deanburg, Moorman, Hickory Corners and Montezuma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved to 1 mile or more in many areas, ending the concern for dense fog. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING Visibilities across parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin have improved over the last couple of hours. Therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.
