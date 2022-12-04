Read full article on original website
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas of fog will persist this afternoon.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North-central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
High Wind Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Exposed areas along highway 101 in South Central Oregon Coast and above 1500 feet inland away from the coast. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Blizzard Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front, and Northern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Periodic whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie Patchy dense fog continues near Lake Erie Patchy dense fog will remain along the immediate Lake Erie shoreline through the afternoon. Visibilities near the lakeshore and over some of the higher hills may drop to one quarter mile at times. Motorists should be prepared for fluctuations in driving conditions and slow down as necessary.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County, including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Toole and Liberty, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Gusty winds have helped warm temperatures, so dangerous wind chills are no longer expected.
Freeze Watch issued for Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ojai Valley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 03:07:00 Expires: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through the weekend.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Kittson; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Marshall; West Polk WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Wind chill values will continue to rise into the afternoon, thus the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas of fog will persist this afternoon.
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
