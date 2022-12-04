Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County, including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Northern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Baltimore, Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Harford and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Gates of the Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Southern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North-central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow may significantly reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EST THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Local southerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be difficult with chain controls. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow is expected over the mountains later Friday into the weekend with major mountain travel impacts expected.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Some patchy dense fog remains across portions of the advisory area. However, much of the area is seeing improvement in visibility and this improvement trend is expected to continue through early afternoon. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fulton, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fulton; Knox DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Knox and Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North-central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Rutherford, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rutherford; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Rutherford and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from showers tracking towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson`s Station, Walterhill, Eagleville and Triune. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, De Kalb by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; De Kalb FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, De Kalb, Marshall, Rutherford and Warren. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1109 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from showers moving towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Chapel Hill, Eagleville, Bell Buckle, Auburntown, Christiana, Fosterville, Bradyville, Readyville, Deason, Lascassas, Rockvale, Milton, Rover and Unionville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hardeman by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardeman FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following counties, Chester, Fayette and Hardeman. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 958 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Henderson, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Whiteville, Silerton, Cloverport, Gallaway, Toone, Braden, Vildo, Cedar Chapel, Fayette Corners, Teague, Miller, Taylor Chapel, Yum Yum, Deanburg, Moorman, Hickory Corners and Montezuma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London The combination of abundant low-level moisture and diminishing winds has resulted in areas of fog. Visibilities were generally 1-2 miles, but there are reports of locally dense fog, especially along the immediate south shore of Long Island and NYC, as well as some of the interior valley locations of Southern Connecticut. Improvement will be gradual and will likely first occur across the NYC metro and the Lower Hudson Valley as winds begin to become more southwest. Exercise caution if driving early this afternoon and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 08:06:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. Freezing drizzle has also been reported. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy spots on roads will add to the travel hazard.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas of fog will persist this afternoon.
Comments / 0