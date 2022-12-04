ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat-Dad Builds Elaborate Outdoor “Catio” So Fur Babies Can Enjoy the Outdoors Safely

By Amanda Hoyer
 3 days ago

These kitties are so lucky.

For cat dads and moms alike, the outdoors is a vast and beautiful world, but it's also one filled with all sorts of dangers. To keep their fur babies safe, some people build special enclosures for their cats to enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about predators or other hazards. This dad took things one step further by building an elaborate outdoor enclosure for his two cats—and boy, it looks cool!

If you're a cat owner, you've probably heard of the term "catio." But what is it exactly?

A catio is an enclosed space that allows cats to enjoy the outdoors safely. It can be built in a backyard or on an apartment balcony, using materials like wood and PVC piping. The enclosure can also be made of wire mesh that keeps your fur baby safe from predators but allows them to bask in the sunlight and fresh air.

In other words: it's heaven for cats! These other cat parents couldn't help share their excitement.

"Cool catio! I built a couple for two of our house windows, but I’d love to do a really nice one like this." @ Atheist81

"Nice. My cats would love that but I'd want a screen, too to keep the bugs out of my house." @ HeatherSims357

If you do have an outdoor cat, consider building a pet door on the catio instead of the siding on your home!

It turns out that your cat is just as happy to be outside as you are. If you’re willing to put in the effort and make a few simple changes, you can give your fur babies the best of both worlds!

Comments / 21

Jinxy
3d ago

I couldn’t build that. This guy should open up a website to build this for cat owners. I would be the first in line

CaptainKirk
2d ago

There are plenty of catios for sale on Amazon. You can also get a cat tent if you want something portable. Cats love the outdoors but it’s dangerous to let them loose.

Lisa Volz
2d ago

That's very sweet, loving and safe for them. I am certain they appreciate it!

Related
ETOnline.com

32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes

While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Outsider.com

Missouri Woman Bitten by Stray ‘Kitten,’ Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Kittens can be fierce and feisty little things…scratching and biting a little too hard as they play around being their adorable little selves. However, one Missouri woman is likely hoping she checked out one “kitten” a little closer recently after suffering a bite from the adorable animal. As it turns out, the kitten the woman thought she was rescued was in fact, a wild baby bobcat.
LIBERTY, MO
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
pethelpful.com

'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved

Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.
pethelpful.com

Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything

Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
