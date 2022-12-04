ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frame Gets Gorgeous Rainbow Makeover and We Want to Try It

By Amanda Hoyer
 3 days ago

It looks easy and so fun!

You know those plain white picture frames you buy for your photos? It is possible to revamp your space by simply painting old frames. Rainbow-painted frames are a fun way to add some personality to your home.

When it comes to decorating, the sky is the limit! There are so many ways to create beautiful spaces in your home. Painting an old frame can be a great way to add color and personality to your life. We hope you're inspired to try something new with an old picture frame hidden away in a closet or gathering dust on your shelf.

Folks couldn't help but share more inspiration and how they incorporated bright colors into their own interior decor.

"It's perfect and every time you look at it you can know that YOU did that which makes it 10x better. Also, thanks for the idea." @ Theodore

Rainbow-painted frames are a fun way to add some personality to your home . With so many color options, it can be customized for any decorating style or color palette.

If you have an old frame, it's easy to revamp it. Paint over the existing surface. Use a sponge brush to apply the paint and let it dry completely before hanging (if you want to ensure no smudges or marks on your newly painted frame, use spray paint).

If you want a uniform finish and don't mind spending extra money on supplies, spray painting can help achieve this effect quickly.

Your frame is now dry and ready to be used. Use it to display photos or other artwork in your office, bedroom or living room. You can also use the frame as a decorative piece on your wall! The vibrant colors and patterns will add some personality to any space—so give it a try!

