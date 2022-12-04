ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy 'Crockpot Christmas Candy' Is Perfect for Homemade Gifts

By Mandi Jacewicz
 3 days ago

Whip up a batch for teachers and co-workers.

If you’re looking for an ultra-easy recipe for holiday candy, this one fits the bill. No one will suspect this beautiful holiday confection came from a Crockpot. TikTok content creator @ dinneratthezoo shows us how to make an effortless holiday sweet. You'll want to whip up a batch of these today.

Homemade holiday gifts have never looked easier!

We love easy recipes that look this outstanding. Break out your crockpot and add peanuts, chocolate chips, and almond bark. Cook for an hour on low and stir. Then continue on low for another 30 minutes to fully melt the chocolate. Drop spoonfuls of the candy onto a lined sheet pan and top with sprinkles. This recipe might also taste amazing using butterscotch morsels and a little peanut butter, too. Yum! The best part about this recipe is that you can make it for any occasion by switching the color of the sprinkles.

The audience liked this easy idea. Viewer @Diane commented, “You probably can use raisins, if people have allergies to peanuts.” Great idea and if you don't have allergies, you could always mix raisins in with the peanuts too. Viewer @GeorgeThetruthful added, “Smart move. I didn't think of ever using a Crockpot to melt chocolate.” We hadn’t either. Viewer @AmandaSmith noted, “My Nana used to make these. We call them cow patties. We added marshmallows, too.” Marshmallows sound amazing!

Let's break out our Crockpots today. We know our friends and family will enjoy this sensational treat and we can’t wait to share it with them.

