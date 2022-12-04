Read full article on original website
Manheim boy battling cancer has his wish granted
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown boy was the recipient of a generous gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation. Kalvin Swartzendruber, 6, is battling cancer. When Swartzendruber was asked about what he wanted for his wish he didn’t hesitate — Disneyland. Swartzendruber is headed California in the coming...
Pa. business donates $100K to VFD in memory of owners' son
CARLISLE, Pa. — Brandon Edward Skiles is remembered as someone who was kind, gentle, loving, compassionate and caring, an avid lover of the outdoors who "would drop anything to help anyone and give the shirt off his back to help someone who needed it," in the words of his sister, Jesica Kuhn.
'Santa D' back on the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge with Toy Challenge
COLUMBIA, Pa. — "Santa D," also known as Bobby D from SOX Wake up Crew on 96.1, is back at it again collecting toys for children in the Lancaster and York counties this holiday season. This is "Santa D’s" eighth year doing the Toy Challenge on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge,...
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Eleven Oaks Farm holiday gifts
Send a piece of home to loved ones who live far away with the help of Eleven Oaks Farm in Newville. The farm offers holiday gift bundles and a variety of options to fit a wide range of tastes and budgets.
Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
York hosts annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York hosted its annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Monday, Dec. 5, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in East York. Although it’s not Christmas just yet, the event is something that many kids in the Midstate look forward to. The event...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
Slideshow: Gettysburg Christmas Festival, 2022
Click on any photo to start the slideshow. A huge team of volunteers worked together to make this year’s festival a success. The weather largely cooperated and throngs of tourists attended. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or...
What State is Harrisburg in?
- Located on the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania. The city's population is approximately 50,000. Several colleges and universities are located in the area. What State is Harrisburg in? Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is also the site of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which takes...
White people can celebrate Kwanzaa, too | Social Views
Kwanzaa isn’t just for Black people. Any person of whatever race, creed or color can join in paying tribute to African American culture and ideals that have sustained a people through centuries of slavery and oppression. In our region, there are many opportunities to celebrate this uniquely American event,...
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
