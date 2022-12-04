ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Manheim boy battling cancer has his wish granted

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown boy was the recipient of a generous gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation. Kalvin Swartzendruber, 6, is battling cancer. When Swartzendruber was asked about what he wanted for his wish he didn’t hesitate — Disneyland. Swartzendruber is headed California in the coming...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
FireRescue1

Pa. business donates $100K to VFD in memory of owners' son

CARLISLE, Pa. — Brandon Edward Skiles is remembered as someone who was kind, gentle, loving, compassionate and caring, an avid lover of the outdoors who "would drop anything to help anyone and give the shirt off his back to help someone who needed it," in the words of his sister, Jesica Kuhn.
NEWVILLE, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Eleven Oaks Farm holiday gifts

Send a piece of home to loved ones who live far away with the help of Eleven Oaks Farm in Newville. The farm offers holiday gift bundles and a variety of options to fit a wide range of tastes and budgets.
NEWVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

York hosts annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York hosted its annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Monday, Dec. 5, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in East York. Although it’s not Christmas just yet, the event is something that many kids in the Midstate look forward to. The event...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
LANCASTER, PA
PhillyBite

What State is Harrisburg in?

- Located on the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania. The city's population is approximately 50,000. Several colleges and universities are located in the area. What State is Harrisburg in? Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is also the site of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which takes...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

White people can celebrate Kwanzaa, too | Social Views

Kwanzaa isn’t just for Black people. Any person of whatever race, creed or color can join in paying tribute to African American culture and ideals that have sustained a people through centuries of slavery and oppression. In our region, there are many opportunities to celebrate this uniquely American event,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New fitness center coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

