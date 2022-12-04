New state health order not a game changer for regional hospital, which is already on alert

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Nominating Committee sent a list of nine candidates to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after a Friday meeting, the latest step as the commission transitions from an elected body to an appointed one per a constitutional amendment approved by the state’s voters. The governor will next nominate three commissioners. The nominating committee received 62 applications for the jobs, then interviewed 15 applicants last month. Its list of names for the governor was required to include applicants from at least three different counties. The nominees are: Gabriel Aguilera, senior policy adviser, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; James F. Ellison, principal grid analyst, Sandia National Laboratory; Carolyn Glick, a retired PRC hearing examiner and attorney supervisor; Joseph D. Little, former general counsel to the All Indian Pueblo Council; Brian K. Moore, CEO of Ranch Markets in Clayton; P. Cholla Khoury, chief deputy attorney general for civil affairs; Patrick O’Connell, Clean Energy Program deputy director for the Western Resource Advocates; Arthur J. O’Donnell, solar energy innovator, US Department of Energy; Amy L. Stein, associate dean for curriculum and Cone Wagner professor of law at the University of Florida.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO