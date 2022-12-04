New state health order not a game changer for regional hospital, which is already on alert

Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
State offers nurse home visits for newborns, families
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new partnership aims to provide support for families after the birth of their baby. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department have collaborated with the University of New Mexico Hospital to provide home visits three weeks after a baby is born. Nurses will focus on supportive health and infant care, providing parents with a safe home life and support.
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
KOAT 7
NMDOH: No plans of shutdown amid emergency public health order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health issued an emergency Public Health order Thursday in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory illnesses statewide. "It's important right now because hospitals and emergency rooms are operating above their licensed capacity due to a surge...
kunm.org
With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
New Mexico health officials see uptick in patients amid ‘tridemic’ concerns
Several doctors and clinics said they're seeing a lot of adult patients with symptoms of multiple viruses. This comes as there's been a surge of RSV, flu, COVID, and seasonal viruses all at the same time.
KOAT 7
Power New Mexico files rate change for 2024
Power New Mexico filed a rate change to increase it starting in 2024. The company filed the case with the New Mexico Regulation Commission Monday. The projected increase would increase the monthly cost for residential customers by 75 cents a month, according to PNM. The company's statement cites carbon-free energy for keeping rates affordable throughout rising costs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Mexico offers free childcare to majority of population
CNN's Rene Marsh reports on New Mexico becoming the first state to offer free child care to most of its residents. It's also the first state to enshrine child care funding in its constitution, effectively making the service a universal right -- and perhaps offering a model for how other states could serve their youngest residents and working parents.
KOAT 7
New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays
New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation to overhaul New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements and reduce the minimum number of class-unit credits was being drafted by state lawmakers Monday. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate algebra II as a graduation requirement, among […]
Santa Fe Reporter
PRC Finalist List Lands with Governor
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Nominating Committee sent a list of nine candidates to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after a Friday meeting, the latest step as the commission transitions from an elected body to an appointed one per a constitutional amendment approved by the state’s voters. The governor will next nominate three commissioners. The nominating committee received 62 applications for the jobs, then interviewed 15 applicants last month. Its list of names for the governor was required to include applicants from at least three different counties. The nominees are: Gabriel Aguilera, senior policy adviser, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; James F. Ellison, principal grid analyst, Sandia National Laboratory; Carolyn Glick, a retired PRC hearing examiner and attorney supervisor; Joseph D. Little, former general counsel to the All Indian Pueblo Council; Brian K. Moore, CEO of Ranch Markets in Clayton; P. Cholla Khoury, chief deputy attorney general for civil affairs; Patrick O’Connell, Clean Energy Program deputy director for the Western Resource Advocates; Arthur J. O’Donnell, solar energy innovator, US Department of Energy; Amy L. Stein, associate dean for curriculum and Cone Wagner professor of law at the University of Florida.
Hobbs News-Sun
Lea County Sheriff faces removal from judicial evaluation board after appearing in rival party political ad
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton is facing removal from the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission after he appeared in a TV ad with Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ad, Ronchetti is standing alongside four New Mexico sheriffs, one of those being Helton, and criticized Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s...
krwg.org
New book publisher out of WNMU aims to be a platform for Southern New Mexican authors
On the edge of the Gila Wilderness lives the newly formed Mimbres Press out of Western New Mexico University in Silver City, where its members are striving to create an environment where authors can thrive. In a world where so few publishers control so much of the market, the goal of Mimbres Press is to be a destination for voices in southern New Mexico, according to WNMU President Joseph Shepard.
okcfox.com
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service
The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage. Interim Director for the State Broadband Office, Kirk Martin said the FCC’s map lists there’s internet service available in areas where there isn’t any internet. “We have reason to believe that some of...
newsfromthestates.com
Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations
Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
KKTV
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year. We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications director for Walmart in the western U.S.:
krwg.org
Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission overseeing utility rates and charting the state's course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee on Friday unanimously voted to forward the finalists' names to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It capped a monthslong selection process. A constitutional amendment approved in 2020 turns the Public Regulation Commission from a five-member elected body into a three-person panel appointed by the governor. Some critics sought to overturn the change, saying Native American communities in particular would be disenfranchised. The state Supreme Court rejected the challenge with a ruling earlier this week.
PNM files 2024 rate change with New Mexico Public Regulations Committee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM has asked the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for a 9.7% base rate increase. PNM says they need the hike to pay for improvements like the recently announced $344 million grid modernization plan. They claim the actual impact on a customer’s bill will be closer to .9% increase. “This rate change […]
Arizona certifies midterm election results
Arizona state officials certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday nearly a month after Election Day.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
