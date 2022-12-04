ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New state health order not a game changer for regional hospital, which is already on alert

By John R. Moses, Farmington Daily Times
 3 days ago
KRQE News 13

State offers nurse home visits for newborns, families

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new partnership aims to provide support for families after the birth of their baby. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department have collaborated with the University of New Mexico Hospital to provide home visits three weeks after a baby is born. Nurses will focus on supportive health and infant care, providing parents with a safe home life and support.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

NMDOH: No plans of shutdown amid emergency public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health issued an emergency Public Health order Thursday in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory illnesses statewide. "It's important right now because hospitals and emergency rooms are operating above their licensed capacity due to a surge...
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Power New Mexico files rate change for 2024

Power New Mexico filed a rate change to increase it starting in 2024. The company filed the case with the New Mexico Regulation Commission Monday. The projected increase would increase the monthly cost for residential customers by 75 cents a month, according to PNM. The company's statement cites carbon-free energy for keeping rates affordable throughout rising costs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW MEXICO STATE
CNN

New Mexico offers free childcare to majority of population

CNN's Rene Marsh reports on New Mexico becoming the first state to offer free child care to most of its residents. It's also the first state to enshrine child care funding in its constitution, effectively making the service a universal right -- and perhaps offering a model for how other states could serve their youngest residents and working parents.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays

New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation to overhaul New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements and reduce the minimum number of class-unit credits was being drafted by state lawmakers Monday. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate algebra II as a graduation requirement, among […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

PRC Finalist List Lands with Governor

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Nominating Committee sent a list of nine candidates to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham after a Friday meeting, the latest step as the commission transitions from an elected body to an appointed one per a constitutional amendment approved by the state’s voters. The governor will next nominate three commissioners. The nominating committee received 62 applications for the jobs, then interviewed 15 applicants last month. Its list of names for the governor was required to include applicants from at least three different counties. The nominees are: Gabriel Aguilera, senior policy adviser, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; James F. Ellison, principal grid analyst, Sandia National Laboratory; Carolyn Glick, a retired PRC hearing examiner and attorney supervisor; Joseph D. Little, former general counsel to the All Indian Pueblo Council; Brian K. Moore, CEO of Ranch Markets in Clayton; P. Cholla Khoury, chief deputy attorney general for civil affairs; Patrick O’Connell, Clean Energy Program deputy director for the Western Resource Advocates; Arthur J. O’Donnell, solar energy innovator, US Department of Energy; Amy L. Stein, associate dean for curriculum and Cone Wagner professor of law at the University of Florida.
TEXAS STATE
krwg.org

New book publisher out of WNMU aims to be a platform for Southern New Mexican authors

On the edge of the Gila Wilderness lives the newly formed Mimbres Press out of Western New Mexico University in Silver City, where its members are striving to create an environment where authors can thrive. In a world where so few publishers control so much of the market, the goal of Mimbres Press is to be a destination for voices in southern New Mexico, according to WNMU President Joseph Shepard.
SILVER CITY, NM
kosu.org

Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service

The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage. Interim Director for the State Broadband Office, Kirk Martin said the FCC’s map lists there’s internet service available in areas where there isn’t any internet. “We have reason to believe that some of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations

Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
CARLSBAD, NM
KKTV

Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year. We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications director for Walmart in the western U.S.:
COLORADO STATE
krwg.org

Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission overseeing utility rates and charting the state's course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee on Friday unanimously voted to forward the finalists' names to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It capped a monthslong selection process. A constitutional amendment approved in 2020 turns the Public Regulation Commission from a five-member elected body into a three-person panel appointed by the governor. Some critics sought to overturn the change, saying Native American communities in particular would be disenfranchised. The state Supreme Court rejected the challenge with a ruling earlier this week.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

