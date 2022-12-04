Read full article on original website
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump call to cancel Constitution response: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald J. Trump’s call to cancel the Constitution to reinstate him as president is putrid, as has been the reluctance of some Republicans in Congress to condemn his statement, including Rep. Dave Joyce from Ohio, not just top Trump Toady Rep. Jim Jordan. Rep. Kevin McCarthy...
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Jimmy Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution
The talk show host threw the book at the former president for trying to "overthrow democracy" once again.
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Spicer Makes Pearl Harbor Blunder Which Will Live In Infamy
The former White House press secretary for Donald Trump might want to brush up on his World War II history.
Steve Kerr has surprising Donald Trump opinion
Over the years, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has never been shy about giving his true opinion on things, even if it’s controversial. And he did it again this week, criticizing the way the modern media operates. During a recent appearance on the “Hey Mayne” podcast, Steve Kerr blamed today’s media for dividing Read more... The post Steve Kerr has surprising Donald Trump opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces launched a military campaign against infrastructure in Ukraine nearly two months ago, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines, water mains and heating systems to homes, schools, offices and churches. The government in Kyiv and the Western countries...
Supreme Court takes up elections case that could reshape voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.
What’s trending today: December 7, 2022
A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including updates on coronavirus, political news and much more. Jan. 6 committee chair expects panel to issue criminal referrals to DOJ (NBC) Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud (CNN) Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker...
KTVU FOX 2
Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since brutal attack
WASHINGTON DC - Paul Pelosi emerged in public for the first time since he was brutally attacked in his home. Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC with his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He hadn't been seen since he was ambushed in their San Francisco residence on Oct. 28 by a suspect allegedly searching for the lawmaker.
