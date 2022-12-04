ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Steve Kerr has surprising Donald Trump opinion

Over the years, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has never been shy about giving his true opinion on things, even if it’s controversial. And he did it again this week, criticizing the way the modern media operates. During a recent appearance on the “Hey Mayne” podcast, Steve Kerr blamed today’s media for dividing Read more... The post Steve Kerr has surprising Donald Trump opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cleveland.com

Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces launched a military campaign against infrastructure in Ukraine nearly two months ago, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines, water mains and heating systems to homes, schools, offices and churches. The government in Kyiv and the Western countries...
Cleveland.com

What’s trending today: December 7, 2022

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today including updates on coronavirus, political news and much more. Jan. 6 committee chair expects panel to issue criminal referrals to DOJ (NBC) Trump Organization found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud (CNN) Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker...
GEORGIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since brutal attack

WASHINGTON DC - Paul Pelosi emerged in public for the first time since he was brutally attacked in his home. Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC with his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He hadn't been seen since he was ambushed in their San Francisco residence on Oct. 28 by a suspect allegedly searching for the lawmaker.
WASHINGTON, DC
