Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Avery Michael Lee (December 2, 1985 – December 4, 2022)
Avery Michael Lee, 37, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Sweetwater events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Green River Arts Council to hold first Light Fest event
December 5, 2022 – The Green River Arts Council is proud to present its first annual Light Fest this season. Come on down to Riverside Nursery (100 E 2nd S St., Green River, WY) to enjoy an amazing light show through Riverside Nursery’s garden along with the ability to buy from local artists, which can make great presents this holiday. Artists can drop off artwork at Riverside Nursery from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Carbon Capture coming to Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on December 6, 2022, a presentation was given by Carbon Capture Inc. about potentially establishing a carbon capture site in Sweetwater County. Project Bison has been in the works to take root in Wyoming with the goal of storing CO2 emissions through a process called direct air capture (DAC). DAC essentially involves pulling CO2 from the air over a solvent or pellet. Once the solvent is saturated, it is then heated up to about 86 degrees releasing pure CO2, which is then transferred to large storage containers and moved underground.
wyo4news.com
MHSC proud to present its ‘Hometown Christmas’ this year!
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s annual community Christmas event, ‘Hometown Christmas’ on Friday, December 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby. Stop by to see...
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
wyo4news.com
People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade
December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday. First Place – Unknown Saints. Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes...
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverage launches School Lunch Payoff Program
Rock Springs, Wyoming – While in years past, Western Wyoming beverages(WWB) has held their Pack out Hunger event along with Cans for Cans food drive in December, this year an additional program will be offered. Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program is now being launched through WWB as another way the community can help students who have fallen behind with their school lunch balance for any number of reasons.
wyo4news.com
Marlene McFadden (April 27, 1940 – November 29, 2022)
Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
RSFD “Toys for Kids” donations end today
December 6, 2022 — Today is the final day the Rock Springs Fire Department will be accepting toys and monetary donations for their Toys for Kids distribution. New toys for those 12 and under and monetary donations can be dropped off at Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive.
Comments / 0