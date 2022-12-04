Adorable Three-Year-Old Makes Excellent Argument for Going to Mexico

She has us totally sold!

Planning a trip to Mexico sure doesn't take a lot of persuading. Not many would argue with a visit to the tropical paradise destination. After all, it has beautiful beaches, wonderful weather, world class cuisine, and tons of activities and exploring on your journey.

TikTok contributor @howfarillgotraveling shares this absolutely adorable video clip of a precious 3-year old stating her excellent case for a Mexico excursion. She will have you planning your Mexico vacation trip before you can say cerveza. Check her out, you'll see what we mean!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Could she possibly be any sweeter? Sign us up, whatever she is selling, we are buying! Her description of what 'grown-ups do' on vacation is priceless. Sitting in chairs, discussing their day, and drinking a beer. LOL. That pretty much sums it up. TikTok viewers fell in love with her instantly. Fan @jazztiff4 writes, "Ummm I’m sold! When do we go? Lol." Yup, Another viewer, @notyourevilstepmother says, "She’s sooo cute omg!" Nobody can resist this precious child. And commenter @n.e.f.f_ states, "As soon as she said beer, it was vacation time!"

Out of the mouths of babes, right? We love their brutal honesty. They say exactly what they see, and sometimes, it's quite amazing what comes out of their mouths. These little sponges retain so much from the adults in their life circle, it's quite astonishing. They make us laugh, they make us think, and they make us feel. Enjoy every moment, they grow up way too fast!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !