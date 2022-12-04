ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Adorable Three-Year-Old Makes Excellent Argument for Going to Mexico

By Jane Ellis
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qg5Xt_0jWyH8Hg00

She has us totally sold!

Planning a trip to Mexico sure doesn't take a lot of persuading. Not many would argue with a visit to the tropical paradise destination. After all, it has beautiful beaches, wonderful weather, world class cuisine, and tons of activities and exploring on your journey.

TikTok contributor @howfarillgotraveling shares this absolutely adorable video clip of a precious 3-year old stating her excellent case for a Mexico excursion. She will have you planning your Mexico vacation trip before you can say cerveza. Check her out, you'll see what we mean!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Could she possibly be any sweeter? Sign us up, whatever she is selling, we are buying! Her description of what 'grown-ups do' on vacation is priceless. Sitting in chairs, discussing their day, and drinking a beer. LOL. That pretty much sums it up. TikTok viewers fell in love with her instantly. Fan @jazztiff4 writes, "Ummm I’m sold! When do we go? Lol." Yup, Another viewer, @notyourevilstepmother says, "She’s sooo cute omg!" Nobody can resist this precious child. And commenter @n.e.f.f_  states, "As soon as she said beer, it was vacation time!"

Out of the mouths of babes, right? We love their brutal honesty. They say exactly what they see, and sometimes, it's quite amazing what comes out of their mouths. These little sponges retain so much from the adults in their life circle, it's quite astonishing. They make us laugh, they make us think, and they make us feel. Enjoy every moment, they grow up way too fast!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Savannah Aylin

24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail

Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
WanderWisdom

Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin

Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Robb Report

Is This the French Riviera’s Best View? This Private Villa Overlooks the Sea From Nearly Every Room.

As you enter, the first thing that strikes you is the light: a gazillion lumens of it, from that expansive Mediterranean sky, flooding through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Then, pupils adjusted, your gaze drifts toward the property’s pièce de resistance: the view. Its focal point, the medieval village of Èze, is flanked by Saint Jean Cap Ferrat and Villefranche-Sur-Mer, Antibes and—on a clear day—Cannes, 25 or so miles beyond. Monaco, as the crow flies, is about five miles to the east; the border with Italy is roughly another 15 miles.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
491
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy