14 Chicago robberies reported across city over the weekend prompts warning from police

A group of armed thieves reportedly robbed several victims on the North and West sides early Friday morning, prompting police to put out an alert.

Then Sunday, police issues another alert after at least four more armed robberies, bringing the total to 14 this weekend.

They said at least 10 separate attacks happened in less than two hours, between 12:45 and 2:30 a.m. Friday. Then four more occurred in 45 minutes near the Northwest Side.

Victims were targeted in West Town, Logan Square, Irving Park, the Lower West Side, Ukrainian Village, Humboldt Park, Noble Square and Palmer Square, police said.

Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.

In one case, they hit a victim on the head before driving away.

Chicago police described the suspects as three males between the ages of 17 and 30, wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They were armed with dark-colored semi-automatic handguns, CPD said.

Here's where some of the incidents were reported:

- 2100-block of West Cullerton Street at 12:45 a.m.

- 2600-block of West Iowa Street at 1 a.m.

- 800-block of North Rockwell Street at 1:19 a.m.

- 3400-block of West Armitage Avenue at 1:21 a.m.

- 3600-block of West Shakespeare Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

- 3400-block of West Irving Park Road at 1:39 a.m.

- 4000-block of West Wellington Avenue at 1:40 a.m.

- 3100-block of North Pulaski Road at 2-2:30 a.m.

- 4000-block of West Fullerton Avenue at 2:10 a.m.

Locations for new incidents:

- 1000 block of N. Spaulding Ave on December 4, 2022 at 2:00 am.

- 900 block of N. Damen Ave on December 4, 2022 at 2:10 am.

- 1500 block of W. Augusta Blvd on December 4, 2022 at 2:15 am.

- 3000 block of W. Palmer Blvd on December 4, 2022 at 2:45 am.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives at Area Three, (312) 744-8263, or Area Five, (312) 746-7394.