essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness
NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
Puppy survives ‘miracle’ Hudson River swim to N.J. from NYC
Bear, a frightened puppy who got loose Saturday afternoon in New York City, somehow survived a daunting swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey and has been reunited with his grateful owners days later. The Leonberger Bernese mix was rescued by the Edgewater Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday...
baristanet.com
Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)
Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream
Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
Short Christmas Movie Filming In North Jersey Casting For Parents, Daughter, Creepy Uncle
A production company filming a short Christmas movie in North Jersey is casting for three different roles.The untitled film follows a dysfunctional family during its Christmas Eve dinner, and is set to shoot on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Roxbury, Morris County, according to the description on Backsta…
rcbizjournal.com
Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings
The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents.
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing
News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.
New Westchester Coffee Shop To Donate All Profits To Local Charities
In the spirit of the holidays, the owners of a newly-opened Westchester County coffee shop are dedicated to giving back their proceeds to help their community. The Pamplemousse Project, located in White Plains at 124 Mamaroneck Ave. (Route 125), opened its doors for the first time on Thursday,…
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
