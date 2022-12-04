ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley teen carries on Sister Catherine’s legacy of kindness

NUTLEY, NJ — Academy of the Holy Angels student Breanna Hetzer, of Nutley, has been named as a recipient of the Sister Catherine Green Kindness Award in appreciation of her inspirational attitudes. Hetzer was honored during the Nov. 21 Thanksgiving prayer service at the school in Demarest for exemplifying the kindness for which Sister Catherine was known.
NUTLEY, NJ
Secret NYC

An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC

Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)

Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Secret NYC

Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream

Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!

Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings

The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Boston 25 News

Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years

Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
