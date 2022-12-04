ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
NJ.com

Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says

The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Yardbarker

High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite

The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion

While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
BOSTON, MA
Vibe

Aaron Judge Staying With New York Yankees, Signs 9-Year, $360M Deal

Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees, much to the relief of their fans, who had to witness yet another disappointing playoff series loss to the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year, $360 million deal on Wednesday (Dec. 7), MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi has reported. Aaron Judge’s playing future was a major topic of conversation during the 2022 MLB season when the All-Star outfielder and the legendary franchise could not reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. General Manager Brian Cashman revealed that the Bronx Bombers’ final offer was seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Andrew Benintendi

When the Yankees traded for Andrew Benintendi at the 2022 deadline, the general consensus was that he was a pure rental and that the team would look in another direction to fill left field in 2023 and beyond. Much has changed since that time, however. At that point, Aaron Hicks...
BRONX, NY
NESN

Yankee Fans Unhappy As Brian Cashman Re-Signs In Bronx

On the busiest day of Major League Baseball’s ongoing free agency, the New York Yankees announced the club re-signed senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman for four more years. Cashman, 55, has served as the Yankees general manager since 1998. He’s earned postseason berths in 21 of...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

‘Robust’ market for Brandon Nimmo includes Yankees, Mets

The MLB Winter Meetings are up and running in San Diego, with all eyes on free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. Those who can’t sign the 2022 American League MVP will turn their attention to New York Mets free-agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/5/22

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: Major League Baseball’s annual Winter Meetings kicked off yesterday in San Diego, the first time the event has been held in person since 2019 (the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them online in 2020, while the lockout canceled them last year). In many ways, this is the true kickoff of the offseason, as it is at the Winter Meetings that many trades get completed and free agent contracted agreed to; in 2019, for example, Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, and Zack Wheeler all signed long-term deals.
NJ.com

NJ.com

