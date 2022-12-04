ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
theScore

Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
brytfmonline.com

“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer

The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
NBC Chicago

Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
NBC Sports

World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'

Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
