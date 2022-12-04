Read full article on original website
Related
Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'
Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
theScore
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
brytfmonline.com
“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer
The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee
Four Uruguay players have been charged with offensive behavior by FIFA for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup
Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home
Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped by Portugal's manager, and his replacement scored the tournament's first hat trick to help the team through to the quarterfinals
Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, had played just 33 minutes of international soccer before the match.
Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
NBC Sports
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
AOL Corp
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The next FIFA World Cup is coming to North America. Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host soccer’s most prestigious tournament in what could be a boon to the sport’s growing popularity among Americans. The three nations' joint bid to host the 2026 World...
Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'
Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0