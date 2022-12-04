Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
Matt Riddle Stretchered Out Of WWE Raw
Ahead of the December 5th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Matt Riddle and Elias would be taking on The Usos in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after the two teams came face to face during a backstage segment on November 28th. However,...
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Donald Trump Was Stunned By Brutality Of WrestleMania Ladder Match
At WWE WrestleMania 23 in 2007, future president of the United States Donald Trump and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took part in the famed Battle of the Billionaires that saw Bobby Lashley compete on behalf of Trump against Umaga, who was fighting for Vince McMahon. Steve Austin served as the special guest referee for the bout.
WWE Once Asked Becky Lynch To Shave Her Head Bald
While Hair vs. Hair Matches are nothing new in wrestling, asking a female star to shave her head for no real reason is a little unorthodox. When the woman in question is one of the biggest stars in the world, Becky Lynch, that pitch becomes even more surreal. During a...
Top Star “Medically Disqualified” From Appearing On SmackDown
Drew McIntyre, one of WWE’s main attractions, is no longer scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown after being pulled because of medical concerns. Drew McIntyre Medically Disqualified From Appearing On SmackDown. In a tweet sent on December 5, 2022, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made the following announcement;. Unfortunately I...
Seth Rollins Shares Incredible Heartwarming Story About Jonathan Gresham
Though Seth Rollins is one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s hottest commodities these days, it is heartwarming to see that he still remembers his roots. Before WWE, Seth Rollins was a regular in several top American indie promotions, such as Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Full Impact Pro.
WWE SmackDown Ratings – December 2nd, 2022
The first episode of WWE SmackDown following Survivor Series saw Ricochet take on Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar in the main event. The two competed in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, and after a highly-praised match full of frenetic action, Ricochet emerged victorious. After his win, he’s guaranteed a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
WWE Raw Ratings – December 5th, 2022
The December 5th episode of WWE Raw emanated from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and saw a series of triple threat matches to determine who will face off next week for a chance at Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship. In the first bout, Bayley was victorious in defeating Asuka and Rhea Ripley when she scored the pinfall on Asuka.
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Shaving His Head Bald
In early 2007 Vince McMahon became wrapped up in a surreal on-screen feud with Donald Trump. After some back and forth between the two businessmen, a clash between the pair was set for WrestleMania 23. Or at least, kind of. At the event Umaga competed on behalf of McMahon, while...
Who Was Bray Wyatt’s Last Opponent Before His WWE Release?
Bray Wyatt made his stunning return to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th. His appearance came after weeks of teases across WWE television and live events. The ‘white rabbit’ vignettes became a regular feature of WWE programming and included interactive puzzles, all signalling to his return. Since...
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns
After losing out to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, and just generally not having things not go his way, Sami Zayn sought some friendship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. What began with Zayn helping The Usos in matches, and playing the role of annoying little brother, led to him...
AEW Star Fires Back At Criticism Of In-Ring Style
Back in October Athena sparked controversy online following a match involving Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation. The bout appeared to veer out of control, and the former WWE star was criticised online for being too physical. During the match, Threat appeared to lose her way and slipped at the...
Young Rock Seemingly Teases Dwayne Johnson Winning Universal Title In Near Future
As WrestleMania edges closer and closer, rumours are starting to run rampant about what matches will feature on WWE’s biggest show of the year. Perhaps one of the most rumoured potential appearances is from Dwayne Johnson, who wrestled as “The Rock” in WWE for several years. After...
Surprising Name Considered To Become The Undertaker’s Son In WWE
The Undertaker was involved in some incredible, and incredibly bizarre storylines during his time as a WWE Superstar. More often than not these surreal adventures involved his ‘family’ and almost horror film-esque backstory. This acclaimed story involved The Deadman burning down the funeral home where he lived with...
“Austin Theory Is The Future Of WWE, Period” – Corey Graves
The last year in wrestling has been very eventful for Austin Theory. He stole a golden egg from Mr McMahon, faced Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, won the Money In The Bank Briefcase, failed his cash-in, and is now riding high as WWE United States Champion. Theory has his critics,...
William Regal Names AEW Star Who Is “Far Better At Our Job” Than He Is
William Regal has been releasing weekly episodes of his Gentleman Villain podcast since June 2nd, 2022. Alongside co-host Matt Koon, Regal has covered many subjects, such as British Wrestling, his time spent with Japanese legend Tajiri, and his role as NXT General Manager. On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain,...
Matt Hardy Reveals What Exactly Went Wrong During Infamous Joey Mercury Ladder Botch
At Armageddon 2006, Joey Mercury was an unfortunate victim to one of the most brutal accidents of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The accident happened in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between MNM, The Hardy Boyz, Paul London & Brian Kendrick, and William Regal & Dave Taylor. In a spot involving...
