Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Dollar General Stores Operating With One Employee Due to Staff ShortagesJoel EisenbergCottonwood Shores, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
koxe.com
Harold L. Thomas, 92, of Bangs
Harold L. Thomas, 92 of Bangs, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, December 11th from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 12th at 2...
koxe.com
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket, Texas passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service with family will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early Texas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Robert was born November 18, 1958 in Athens, Texas...
koxe.com
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
koxe.com
Tommy Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting
The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
Houston Chronicle
A Texas culture clash: Dueling parades over the meaning of Christmas
TAYLOR, Texas - The trouble started at last year's Christmas parade, when students from St. Mary's Catholic School watched as two drag queens aboard the first Taylor Pride float danced and lip synced to Christmas carols beneath a glittering rainbow arch. Afterward, a St. Mary's priest complained to Rev. Jeff...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
KSAT 12
Camper disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old camper disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators said...
koxe.com
Weekly Sports Schedule 12/6-12/10
Brown County teams will compete in the following games this week. S. Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 7 p.m. Early at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. Bangs at Goldthwaite, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Paint Rock, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Gordon,...
WEEKEND READ: The BEST holiday happenings, other activities in Austin, Central Texas
The holiday season is right around the corner, and Central Texas is gearing up for an array of events and activities even the most stubborn Grinch will enjoy.
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
KSAT 12
Boerne cruises past Calallen, improves to 14-0; Poth edges Tidehaven; Wimberley set to face Cuero in State Semifinals
With Brennan, Smithson Valley and Shiner all bowing out, four teams from the greater San Antonio area are now two wins away from securing a UIL State title. Boerne is currently enjoying a level of success their program has never experienced before, while Poth is one win away from their first berth in the state championship game since the tail end of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Presidency. On the other side of that coin, Wimberley and Cuero have both been there and done that. Each have multiple state titles on their respective resumes and want to add another.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. According to the officials, two vehicles had crashed in a rollover collision.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
12newsnow.com
Taking a closer look at the 5A-Division II State Semifinals
BEAUMONT, Texas — First the first time since 1999 the Port Neches-Groves Indians have advanced to the State Semifinals in football. Friday night PNG will travel to Katy's Legacy Stadium to face Liberty Hill with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. Here's a closer look at the final four teams...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas
Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
