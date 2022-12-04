ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

49ers sign ex-Jets quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers had a rough Sunday. They lost their No. 2 quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, for the remainder of the season with a broken foot. Garoppolo had been filling in for starting quarterback Trey Lance, who previously suffered a season-ending ankle injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Patriots-Bill Belichick divorce might be coming, hints NFL insider

How long will Bill Belichick be running the New England Patriots?. Well, NBC Sports’ Peter King things an end to the relationship between the veteran coach and his could be looming. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said on the Week 13 edition of “FMIA”: “I...
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances

Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
NJ.com

Who lit it up? Final stat leaders in the West Jersey Football League, 2022

The 2022 high school football season was one of the most anticipated in state history. With the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament ending last weekend, five public-school state champions were crowned at Rutgers - including two from the West Jersey Football League in Woodbury (Group 1) and Millville (Group 4).
NJ.com

The Odell Beckham Jr. guessing game continues: ‘Watch the Eagles’

That’s what everyone is wondering about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “After a whirlwind free agent visit tour, with three facilities, three physicals and countless meetings with the #Giants, #Bills and #Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr headed home to Arizona to weigh his options, talk to his family and plot his next move. So, we wait.”
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 5. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders

Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
BOULDER, CO
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)

Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy